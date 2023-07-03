By Christian Moess Laursen

Polymet Mining said Monday that it has received a non-binding offer from Glencore to acquire all shares it doesn't already own for a cash consideration of $2.11 a share.

The offer, which amounts to around $73.0 million, represents a premium of more than double the $0.79 share price at the close of business Friday, the Minnesota-based copper miner said.

Glencore already owns a 82% stake in Polymet.

Last month, the Anglo-Swiss commodity miner placed an acquisition bid for Teck Resources' steelmaking coal unit. Polymet holds a 50% interest in Newrange Copper Nickel, a joint venture with Teck Resources.

