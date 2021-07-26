Log in
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
07/26 11:36:53 am
326.2 GBX   +3.31%
Glencore : Plea by former employee in Glencore's oil business

07/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Glencore notes the plea agreement with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) by a former employee of Glencore's oil business. The conduct described in the plea is unacceptable and has no place in Glencore. Glencore has cooperated fully with the DOJ and other authorities in their investigations and continues to do so.

Glencore has taken a number of remedial measures in light of what it has learned during the investigation. Glencore has significantly enhanced its ethics and compliance programme over the last few years with a view to developing a best in class programme. The programme comprises risk assessments, policies, standards, procedures and guidelines, training and awareness, advice, monitoring, raising concerns and investigations. Further information on the programme is available in our Annual Report.

Glencore is committed to operating ethically and responsibly in all aspects of its business.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 28 80
m: +41 79 737 56 42
martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 33 20
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Disclaimer
The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 B - -
Net income 2021 7 380 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 59 382 M 59 707 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 87 822
Free-Float 75,6%
