  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore : Prodeco commences formal relinquishment process following approval from the Colombian National Mining Agency

09/06/2021 | 11:22am EDT
For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 28 80
m: +41 79 737 56 42
martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 33 20
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Disclaimer
The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLENCORE PLC
11:22aGLENCORE : Prodeco commences formal relinquishment process following approval fr..
PU
09/02GLENCORE : Jefferies Reduces Glencore PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/02GLENCORE PLC : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
08/31GLENCORE : Caracal Gold Begins Trading On London, Frankfurt Exchanges
MT
08/31GLENCORE : Carbon Transition To Inject $2 million In Power By Britishvolt's Seri..
MT
08/31Power By Britishvolt Limited announced that it has received funding from Glen..
CI
08/30Glencore plc Announces Distribution for Second Half of Financial Year Ended 3..
CI
08/30Glencore plc Announces Additional Distribution, Payable on 21 September 2021
CI
08/27HSFO market soars as tight supplies struggle to meet demand
RE
08/27Glencore plc acquired Xstrata Nickel.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 206 B - -
Net income 2021 5 482 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 60 996 M 60 994 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,62 $
Average target price 5,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC42.94%60 994
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.08%51 016
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED49.68%20 996
COAL INDIA LIMITED8.05%12 353
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED136.77%11 933
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED142.92%11 555