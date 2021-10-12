Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore : Proposed sale of Glencore's Bolivian zinc assets

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glencore today announces that it has reached agreement with Santa Cruz Silver Mining, Ltd ("Santa Cruz") for it to acquire the holding companies which own Glencore's Bolivian zinc assets, comprising of Sinchi Wayra and Illapa (each as defined in the Appendix).

Glencore will receive an initial amount of USD20 million (subject to customary working capital adjustments) (the "Initial Consideration Amount") on the completion date and a further USD90million (the "Deferred Consideration Amount") to be paid within 4 years or less (depending on certain market standard mandatory and early prepayment provisions) from completion.

Completion of the sale is conditional on, without limitation, receipt of certain regulatory approvals in Canada and is expected to occur within the next three months.

At completion, Glencore will enter into a number of net smelter royalty agreements each at 1.5% in respect of the Bolivian mining business with Santa Cruz which provide for continued life of mine payments based on the performance of the relevant mines. Glencore will also retain offtake rights for life of mine in respect of the production from the relevant mines.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Glencore in connection with the transaction.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 28 80
m: +41 79 737 56 42
martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 33 20
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Appendix

Glencore's Bolivian zinc assets comprise:

  • Sinchi Wayra S.A. (100% equity ownership), which owns the Reserva, Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines, the Don Diego concentrator and power plants, the Sorocaya project and San Lucas ("Sinchi Wayra"); and
  • Sociedad Minera Illapa S.A. ("Illapa") (100% equity ownership) which owns a 45% contractual joint venture right in the Porco and Bolivar mines (the "Illapa Mines"). Corporacion Minera De Bolivia ("COMIBOL") will continue to own the Illapa Mines and retain a 55% contractual joint venture right in respect of the same.

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLENCORE PLC
10:17aGLENCORE TO SELL BOLIVIAN ZINC ASSET : Bloomberg
MT
04:22aRED RIVER RESOURCES : Enters Copper Concentrate Offtake Deal With Glencore International
MT
10/11FTSE 100 Closes up on Financials, Resources Outperformance
DJ
10/11FTSE Rises, Brexit Headwinds Seen Weighing on Pound in 2022
DJ
10/11FTSE 100 Edges Up as Miners, Energy Shares Gain
DJ
10/11GLENCORE : Nickel jumps to 2-week high as power shortage fuels supply fears
RE
10/10Copper falls on firmer dollar as Fed tapering looms
RE
10/10Copper falls on firmer dollar as Fed tapering looms
RE
10/08GLENCORE : Barclays Maintains Glencore At Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
10/08GLENCORE : Base metals rise as U.S. progress on debt limit cheers markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 B - -
Net income 2021 6 872 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 65 694 M 65 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,99 $
Average target price 5,64 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC57.51%65 883
BHP GROUP-10.25%139 592
RIO TINTO PLC-6.75%114 650
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.77%47 362
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.95%32 751
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)104.69%27 201