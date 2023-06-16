Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:00:19 2023-06-16 am EDT
477.60 GBX   +0.55%
02:54aTesco sales up; ITV mulls AllMedia3 acquisition
AN
02:44aGlencore sells Cobar copper mine for up to USD1.1 billion
AN
02:33aGlencore Finalizes $1.1 Billion Sale of Cobar Copper Mine in Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore Sells Cobar Copper Mine for $875 Million Cash-and-Share Consideration

06/16/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Christian Moess Laursen

Glencore said Friday that it has closed the sale of its 100% stake in Cobar Management, owner of the Cobar copper mine in New South Wales in Australia, to Metals Acquisition for $775 million in cash and $100 million in shares.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity miner said the transaction will result in it holding 20.6% of shares in Metals Acquisition.

Metals Acquisition will assume ownership and full operational control of the mine and Glencore will offtake 100% of the copper concentrate produced at Cobar Management.

"The sale of [the mine] is consistent with delivering our strategy of simplifying and aligning our global portfolio to focus on lower-cost, long-life assets," Glencore said.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.99% 475 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
METALS ACQUISITION CORP 0.38% 10.49 Delayed Quote.4.85%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX 0.46% 1185.79 Real-time Quote.0.58%
SILVER 0.34% 23.945 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
02:54aTesco sales up; ITV mulls AllMedia3 acquisition
AN
02:44aGlencore sells Cobar copper mine for up to USD1.1 billion
AN
02:33aGlencore Finalizes $1.1 Billion Sale of Cobar Copper Mine in Australia
MT
02:31aGlencore Sells Cobar Copper Mine for $875 Million Cash-and-Share Consideration
DJ
06/15GLENCORE : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06/15Metals & Mining’s recent rebound  still not late to hop on
Alphavalue
06/14European Equities Close Mostly Higher Wednesday; EC Says Google Breached Anti-Trust Rul..
MT
06/14CPP Investments to Buy 12% Equity Position in Bunge Via Viterra Merger
MT
06/14B. Riley Securities Notes Teck Resources' Engagement With Glencore Over Steelmaking Coa..
MT
06/14Bunge boosts oilseed dominance, renewable diesel potential with Viterra deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 B - -
Net income 2023 9 825 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 9,47%
Capitalization 75 220 M 75 220 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,06 $
Average target price 7,36 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Gill Marcus Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-14.01%75 220
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.59%158 805
RIO TINTO PLC-7.85%114 129
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 911
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.28%39 766
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.74%38 437
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer