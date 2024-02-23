Stock GLEN GLENCORE PLC
Glencore plc

GLEN

JE00B4T3BW64

Diversified Mining

 04:05:03 2024-02-23 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
377.5 GBX -0.63% Intraday chart for Glencore plc -5.24% -19.81%
09:26am GLENCORE : Sharply lower 2023 results and rewards; but worry not Alphavalue
Feb. 22 Teck Resources expects to close coal unit sale to Glencore by Q3, CEO says RE
Latest news about Glencore plc

Jefferies Cuts Glencore PT, Maintains at Buy MT
GLENCORE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
GLENCORE : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com to 'buy' AN
Eramet in talks with France to offload debt from SLN nickel unit RE
Glencore: net profit divided by four in 2023 CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
GLENCORE : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
GLENCORE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
GLENCORE : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
GLENCORE : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Glencore Slashes FY23 Distribution MT
FTSE 100 down on nerves for US Fed minutes AN
Glencore Earnings Plummet From Record Highs as Energy Prices Subside -- 2nd Update DJ
Trending : Glencore Slashes Dividends After Earnings Plunge as Energy Markets Calm DJ
European Midday Briefing : Traders Await Fed Minutes, Nvidia Earnings DJ
Rio Tinto, Glencore endure big falls in earnings RE
Transcript : Glencore plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
HSBC and Glencore weigh on the FTSE 100 Our Logo
In election year, South African mines bleed cash, jobs RE
Glencore cuts dividend as profit slips amid metal price fall AN
Glencore Earnings Plummet From Record Highs as Energy Prices Subside -- Update DJ
HSBC and Glencore drag FTSE 100 into the red AN

Glencore plc specializes in producing and distributing metals, minerals and petroleum products products, primarily for the automotive, steel, and food-processing industries. The group also offers logistical, supply, and financing services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - oil products, coke and coal (64.9%); - metals and minerals (35.1%): aluminum, zinc, copper, alumina, iron alloys, nickel, cobalt, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), Asia (41%), Americas (17.3%), Africa (5.2%) and Oceania (2.2%).
Diversified Mining
2024-04-29 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Production Report
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
4.802 USD
Average target price
6.204 USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.20%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

1st Jan change Capi.
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
-19.86% 58 361 M $
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-11.62% 147 B $
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-10.96% 112 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+3.60% 49 511 M $
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-8.41% 39 158 M $
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
-7.00% 19 971 M $
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
-2.33% 15 802 M $
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+10.66% 13 371 M $
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+4.00% 12 162 M $
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
-13.21% 8 443 M $
