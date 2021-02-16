Log in
GLENCORE PLC

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
02/15 11:35:11 am
282.3 GBX   +5.18%
02/15GLENCORE : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops
RE
02/15Glencore Swings to 2nd Half Profit, Confirms Dividend Resumption
DJ
02/15GLENCORE : FY20 Loss Widens 371% Amid COVID-19 Disruptions
MT
Glencore Swings to 2nd Half Profit, Confirms Dividend Resumption

02/16/2021 | 02:30am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Glencore PLC on Tuesday reported a loss for 2020, but said it swung to profit in the second half of the year and confirmed the resumption of its dividend in 2021.

The FTSE 100 Anglo-Swiss mining-and-oil company booked a net loss of $1.90 billion for the whole year, widening from a $404 million loss in 2019. It was worse than a consensus forecast of a $1.73 billion net loss taken from FactSet and based on 13 analysts' estimates.

However, Glencore delivered a net profit of $697 million in the second half of the year, bouncing back from a $2.60 billion loss in the first half, as commodity prices improved.

In addition, the group said that it is resuming the dividend by recommending a distribution of $0.12 in 2021.

Glencore this summer said it wouldn't make any distribution to shareholders in 2020 in order to prioritize reducing its net debt below $16 billion. Net debt as at Dec. 31 was $15.84 billion.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 5.18% 282.3 Delayed Quote.21.16%
GOLD 0.07% 1819.815 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
SILVER -0.12% 27.5238 Delayed Quote.3.71%
