Glencore Third Quarter Production Report 2021

Attributable ferrochrome production of 1,071,000 tonnes was 420,000 tonnes (65%) higher than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting that operations were suspended for much of Q2 2020 due to the South African national lockdown, with a period of ramp-up thereafter.

ramp-up thereafter. Coal production of 76.3 million tonnes was 7.2 million tonnes (9%) lower than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting a full period of Prodeco care and maintenance, the progressive recovery from the market-related reductions across the Australian portfolio initiated in H2 2020 and lower domestic production/demand in South Africa.

market-related reductions across the Australian portfolio initiated in H2 2020 and lower domestic production/demand in South Africa. Entitlement interest oil production of 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) was 0.8 million boe (23%) higher than the comparable 2020 period. This mainly reflects the gas phase of a project in Equatorial Guinea that commenced in February 2021, and a full period contribution from the new Cameroon well. The Chad fields remained on care and maintenance throughout 2021.

Other matters

On 15 October 2021, Glencore reached an agreement to sell 100% of the interests in its wholly owned subsidiary Chemoil Terminals LLC, which owns the Long Beach and Carson oil products storage terminals in California. The sale consideration is $242 million and closing is subject to certain conditions precedent, including relevant anti-trust approval. We expect the transaction to close before the end of this year.

anti-trust approval. We expect the transaction to close before the end of this year. As previously announced, Glencore has reached agreement to dispose of its Bolivian zinc assets, Sinchi Wayra and Illapa, to Santa- cruz Silver Mining, Ltd, for consideration of approximately $110 million. The consideration is structured as a $20 million initial payment and a further $90 million to be paid within 4 years or less. Completion is expected to occur within the next three months.

As previously announced, Glencore was formally notified that the Colombian National Mining Agency has accepted the relinquishment of Prodeco's key mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia. The mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is complete.

