  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 11:36:37 am
357.45 GBX   -0.74%
02:08aThird Quarter 2021 Production Report
PU
02:08aGlencore Third Quarter Production Report 2021
PU
12:10aGlencore Denies Allegations of Tax Avoidance Globally Via Transfer Pricing, Shell Companies
MT
Glencore Third Quarter Production Report 2021

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Baar, 29 October 2021

Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle:

"The asset base has largely performed in line with our expectations and our full year production guidance remains unchanged. Notably, as energy markets have improved, we are recovering from the market-driven production cuts initiated within our Australian coal portfolio in H2 2020.

"Basis Marketing's continued strong performance, we now expect full year 2021 Adjusted EBIT to exceed the top end of our $2.2-

3.2 billion per annum long-term guidance range."

Production from own sources - Total1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

Copper

kt

895.5

934.7

(4)

Cobalt

kt

23.4

21.6

8

Zinc

kt

855.8

860.1

-

Lead

kt

173.4

194.3

(11)

Nickel

kt

71.1

81.8

(13)

Gold

koz

593

655

(9)

Silver

koz

23,794

23,220

2

Ferrochrome

kt

1,071

651

65

Coal - coking

mt

6.6

5.6

18

Coal - semi-soft

mt

3.5

3.6

(3)

Coal - thermal

mt

66.2

74.3

(11)

Coal

mt

76.3

83.5

(9)

Oil (entitlement interest basis)

kboe

4,145

3,360

23

1 Controlled industrial assets and joint ventures only. Production is on a 100% basis, except as stated.

Production guidance

  • No change to previous 2021 production guidance.

Actual

Actual

Actual

Previous

Guidance

FY

FY

FY

guidance

FY

2018

2019

2020

2021

2021

Copper

kt

1,454

1,371

1,258

1,220

± 30

1,220

± 30

Cobalt

kt

42.2

46.3

27.4

35 ± 3

35 ± 3

1

Zinc

kt

1,068

1,078

1,170

1,170

± 30

1,170

± 30

Nickel

kt

124

121

110

105 ± 5

105 ± 5

Ferrochrome

kt

1,580

1,438

1,029

1,430

± 30

1,430

± 30

Coal

mt

129

140

106

104 ± 4

104 ± 4

1 Excludes Volcan.

Production highlights

  • Own sourced copper production of 895,500 tonnes was 39,200 tonnes (4%) below the comparable 2020 period, reflecting lower mined grades at various operations. Approximately half this variance relates to lower copper by-product at non-Copper department assets.
  • Own sourced zinc production of 855,800 tonnes was in line with the comparable 2020 period. Recovery from 2020 Covid restrictions was offset by temporarily lower Kazzinc production pending the ramp-up of the recently commissioned Zhairem mine.
  • Own sourced nickel production of 71,100 tonnes was 10,700 tonnes (13%) lower than the comparable 2020 period due to planned maintenance at Murrin Murrin and various operating issues at Koniambo.

Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

1

HIGHLIGHTS

continued

  • Attributable ferrochrome production of 1,071,000 tonnes was 420,000 tonnes (65%) higher than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting that operations were suspended for much of Q2 2020 due to the South African national lockdown, with a period of ramp-up thereafter.
  • Coal production of 76.3 million tonnes was 7.2 million tonnes (9%) lower than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting a full period of Prodeco care and maintenance, the progressive recovery from the market-related reductions across the Australian portfolio initiated in H2 2020 and lower domestic production/demand in South Africa.
  • Entitlement interest oil production of 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) was 0.8 million boe (23%) higher than the comparable 2020 period. This mainly reflects the gas phase of a project in Equatorial Guinea that commenced in February 2021, and a full period contribution from the new Cameroon well. The Chad fields remained on care and maintenance throughout 2021.

Other matters

  • On 15 October 2021, Glencore reached an agreement to sell 100% of the interests in its wholly owned subsidiary Chemoil Terminals LLC, which owns the Long Beach and Carson oil products storage terminals in California. The sale consideration is $242 million and closing is subject to certain conditions precedent, including relevant anti-trust approval. We expect the transaction to close before the end of this year.
  • As previously announced, Glencore has reached agreement to dispose of its Bolivian zinc assets, Sinchi Wayra and Illapa, to Santa- cruz Silver Mining, Ltd, for consideration of approximately $110 million. The consideration is structured as a $20 million initial payment and a further $90 million to be paid within 4 years or less. Completion is expected to occur within the next three months.
  • As previously announced, Glencore was formally notified that the Colombian National Mining Agency has accepted the relinquishment of Prodeco's key mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia. The mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is complete.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings

t: +41 41 709 2880

m: +41 79 737 5642

martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul

t: +41 41 709 24 62

m: +41 79 904 33 20

charles.watenphul@glencore.com

www.glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this

document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore

plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other

relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of

the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the

particular company or companies.

Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

2

METALS AND MINERALS

PRODUCTION DATA

Production from own sources - Copper assets1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

African Copper (Katanga, Mutanda, Mopani)

209.9

Copper metal

kt

221.9

(5)

Cobalt2

kt

20.9

18.9

11

Collahuasi3

211.2

Copper in concentrates

kt

217.6

(3)

Silver in concentrates

koz

3,229

3,068

5

Gold in concentrates4

koz

33

44

(25)

Antamina5

111.3

Copper in concentrates

kt

87.0

28

Zinc in concentrates

kt

119.1

97.5

22

Silver in concentrates

koz

4,683

3,518

33

Other South America (Antapaccay, Lomas Bayas)

47.8

Copper metal

kt

56.1

(15)

Copper in concentrates

kt

125.3

134.1

(7)

Gold in concentrates and in doré

koz

68

58

17

Silver in concentrates and in doré

koz

966

943

2

Australia (Mount Isa, Ernest Henry, Townsville, Cobar)

100.6

Copper metal

kt

104.9

(4)

Copper in concentrates

kt

28.7

33.5

(14)

Gold

koz

49

68

(28)

Silver

koz

863

901

(4)

Total Copper department

834.8

Copper

kt

855.1

(2)

Cobalt

kt

20.9

18.9

11

Zinc

kt

119.1

97.5

22

Gold

koz

150

170

(12)

Silver

koz

9,741

8,430

16

Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

3

METALS AND MINERALS

continued

Production from own sources - Zinc assets1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

Kazzinc

Zinc metal

kt

105.2

128.8

(18)

Lead metal

kt

14.9

18.0

(17)

Copper metal6

kt

18.3

28.1

(35)

Gold

koz

432

469

(8)

Silver

koz

1,941

2,998

(35)

Australia (Mount Isa, McArthur River)

Zinc in concentrates

kt

461.8

468.9

(2)

Lead in concentrates

kt

147.9

162.9

(9)

Silver in concentrates

koz

5,050

5,622

(10)

North America (Matagami, Kidd)

Zinc in concentrates

kt

75.4

88.5

(15)

Copper in concentrates

kt

25.5

29.3

(13)

Silver in concentrates

koz

1,076

1,608

(33)

Other Zinc: South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Peru) 7

Zinc in concentrates

kt

94.3

76.4

23

Lead in concentrates

kt

10.6

13.4

(21)

Copper in concentrates

kt

1.2

1.1

9

Silver in concentrates

koz

5,749

4,289

34

Total Zinc department

Zinc

kt

736.7

762.6

(3)

Lead

kt

173.4

194.3

(11)

Copper

kt

45.0

58.5

(23)

Gold

koz

432

469

(8)

Silver

koz

13,816

14,517

(5)

Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

4

METALS AND MINERALS

continued

Production from own sources - Nickel assets1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

Integrated Nickel Operations (INO) (Sudbury, Raglan, Nikkelverk)

Nickel metal

kt

40.7

41.4

(2)

Nickel in concentrates

kt

0.2

0.2

-

Copper metal

kt

9.8

9.7

1

Copper in concentrates

kt

5.9

11.4

(48)

Cobalt metal

kt

0.8

0.4

100

Gold

koz

11

16

(31)

Silver

koz

237

273

(13)

Platinum

koz

24

30

(20)

Palladium

koz

60

78

(23)

Rhodium

koz

3

3

-

Murrin Murrin

Nickel metal

kt

20.5

27.3

(25)

Cobalt metal

kt

1.7

2.3

(26)

Koniambo

kt

9.7

12.9

(25)

Nickel in ferronickel

Total Nickel department

Nickel

kt

71.1

81.8

(13)

Copper

kt

15.7

21.1

(26)

Cobalt

kt

2.5

2.7

(7)

Gold

koz

11

16

(31)

Silver

koz

237

273

(13)

Platinum

koz

24

30

(20)

Palladium

koz

60

78

(23)

Rhodium

koz

3

3

-

Production from own sources - Ferroalloys assets1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

Ferrochrome8

kt

1,071

651

65

Vanadium Pentoxide

mlb

15.2

13.6

12

Total production - Custom metallurgical assets1

YTD 2021

Change

YTD 2020

%

Copper (Altonorte, Pasar, Horne, CCR)

Copper metal

kt

376.3

366.6

3

Copper anode

kt

330.6

355.7

(7)

Zinc (Portovesme, San Juan de Nieva, Nordenham, Northfleet)

Zinc metal

kt

605.1

583.6

4

Lead metal

kt

164.5

152.2

8

  1. Controlled industrial assets and joint ventures only. Production is on a 100% basis, except for joint ventures, where the Group's attributable share of production is included.
  2. Cobalt contained in concentrates and hydroxides.
  3. The Group's pro-rata share of Collahuasi production (44%).
  4. Reported from Q4 2020 given higher gold price and production, with resulting increased materiality. Comparatives updated accordingly.
  5. The Group's pro-rata share of Antamina production (33.75%).
  6. Copper metal includes copper contained in copper concentrates and blister.
  7. South American production excludes Volcan Compania Minera.
  8. The Group's attributable 79.5% share of the Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture.

Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
