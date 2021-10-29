Glencore Third Quarter Production Report 2021

"The asset base has largely performed in line with our expectations and our full year production guidance remains unchanged. Notably, as energy markets have improved, we are recovering from the market-driven production cuts initiated within our Australian coal portfolio in H2 2020.
"Basis Marketing's continued strong performance, we now expect full year 2021 Adjusted EBIT to exceed the top end of our $2.2-
3.2 billion per annum long-term guidance range."
Production from own sources - Total1
YTD 2021
Change
YTD 2020
%
Copper
kt
895.5
934.7
(4)
Cobalt
kt
23.4
21.6
8
Zinc
kt
855.8
860.1
-
Lead
kt
173.4
194.3
(11)
Nickel
kt
71.1
81.8
(13)
Gold
koz
593
655
(9)
Silver
koz
23,794
23,220
2
Ferrochrome
kt
1,071
651
65
Coal - coking
mt
6.6
5.6
18
Coal - semi-soft
mt
3.5
3.6
(3)
Coal - thermal
mt
66.2
74.3
(11)
Coal
mt
76.3
83.5
(9)
Oil (entitlement interest basis)
kboe
4,145
3,360
23
1 Controlled industrial assets and joint ventures only. Production is on a 100% basis, except as stated.
Production guidance
No change to previous 2021 production guidance.
Actual
Actual
Actual
Previous
Guidance
FY
FY
FY
guidance
FY
2018
2019
2020
2021
2021
Copper
kt
1,454
1,371
1,258
1,220
± 30
1,220
± 30
Cobalt
kt
42.2
46.3
27.4
35 ± 3
35 ± 3
1
Zinc
kt
1,068
1,078
1,170
1,170
± 30
1,170
± 30
Nickel
kt
124
121
110
105 ± 5
105 ± 5
Ferrochrome
kt
1,580
1,438
1,029
1,430
± 30
1,430
± 30
Coal
mt
129
140
106
104 ± 4
104 ± 4
1 Excludes Volcan.
Production highlights
Own sourced copper production of 895,500 tonnes was 39,200 tonnes (4%) below the comparable 2020 period, reflecting lower mined grades at various operations. Approximately half this variance relates to lower copper by-product at non-Copper department assets.
Own sourced zinc production of 855,800 tonnes was in line with the comparable 2020 period. Recovery from 2020 Covid restrictions was offset by temporarily lower Kazzinc production pending the ramp-up of the recently commissioned Zhairem mine.
Own sourced nickel production of 71,100 tonnes was 10,700 tonnes (13%) lower than the comparable 2020 period due to planned maintenance at Murrin Murrin and various operating issues at Koniambo.
Glencore Third Quarter 2021 Production Report
1
HIGHLIGHTS
continued
Attributable ferrochrome production of 1,071,000 tonnes was 420,000 tonnes (65%) higher than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting that operations were suspended for much of Q2 2020 due to the South African national lockdown, with a period of ramp-up thereafter.
Coal production of 76.3 million tonnes was 7.2 million tonnes (9%) lower than the comparable 2020 period, reflecting a full period of Prodeco care and maintenance, the progressive recovery from the market-related reductions across the Australian portfolio initiated in H2 2020 and lower domestic production/demand in South Africa.
Entitlement interest oil production of 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) was 0.8 million boe (23%) higher than the comparable 2020 period. This mainly reflects the gas phase of a project in Equatorial Guinea that commenced in February 2021, and a full period contribution from the new Cameroon well. The Chad fields remained on care and maintenance throughout 2021.
Other matters
On 15 October 2021, Glencore reached an agreement to sell 100% of the interests in its wholly owned subsidiary Chemoil Terminals LLC, which owns the Long Beach and Carson oil products storage terminals in California. The sale consideration is $242 million and closing is subject to certain conditions precedent, including relevant anti-trust approval. We expect the transaction to close before the end of this year.
As previously announced, Glencore has reached agreement to dispose of its Bolivian zinc assets, Sinchi Wayra and Illapa, to Santa- cruz Silver Mining, Ltd, for consideration of approximately $110 million. The consideration is structured as a $20 million initial payment and a further $90 million to be paid within 4 years or less. Completion is expected to occur within the next three months.
As previously announced, Glencore was formally notified that the Colombian National Mining Agency has accepted the relinquishment of Prodeco's key mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia. The mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is complete.
METALS AND MINERALS
PRODUCTION DATA
Production from own sources - Copper assets1
YTD 2021
Change
YTD 2020
%
African Copper (Katanga, Mutanda, Mopani)
209.9
Copper metal
kt
221.9
(5)
Cobalt2
kt
20.9
18.9
11
Collahuasi3
211.2
Copper in concentrates
kt
217.6
(3)
Silver in concentrates
koz
3,229
3,068
5
Gold in concentrates4
koz
33
44
(25)
Antamina5
111.3
Copper in concentrates
kt
87.0
28
Zinc in concentrates
kt
119.1
97.5
22
Silver in concentrates
koz
4,683
3,518
33
Other South America (Antapaccay, Lomas Bayas)
47.8
Copper metal
kt
56.1
(15)
Copper in concentrates
kt
125.3
134.1
(7)
Gold in concentrates and in doré
koz
68
58
17
Silver in concentrates and in doré
koz
966
943
2
Australia (Mount Isa, Ernest Henry, Townsville, Cobar)
100.6
Copper metal
kt
104.9
(4)
Copper in concentrates
kt
28.7
33.5
(14)
Gold
koz
49
68
(28)
Silver
koz
863
901
(4)
Total Copper department
834.8
Copper
kt
855.1
(2)
Cobalt
kt
20.9
18.9
11
Zinc
kt
119.1
97.5
22
Gold
koz
150
170
(12)
Silver
koz
9,741
8,430
16
METALS AND MINERALS
continued
Production from own sources - Zinc assets1
YTD 2021
Change
YTD 2020
%
Kazzinc
Zinc metal
kt
105.2
128.8
(18)
Lead metal
kt
14.9
18.0
(17)
Copper metal6
kt
18.3
28.1
(35)
Gold
koz
432
469
(8)
Silver
koz
1,941
2,998
(35)
Australia (Mount Isa, McArthur River)
Zinc in concentrates
kt
461.8
468.9
(2)
Lead in concentrates
kt
147.9
162.9
(9)
Silver in concentrates
koz
5,050
5,622
(10)
North America (Matagami, Kidd)
Zinc in concentrates
kt
75.4
88.5
(15)
Copper in concentrates
kt
25.5
29.3
(13)
Silver in concentrates
koz
1,076
1,608
(33)
Other Zinc: South America (Argentina, Bolivia, Peru) 7