GLENCORE : Weaker-than-expected H1; but on the right track

Glencore plc specializes in producing and distributing metals, minerals and petroleum products products, primarily for the automotive, steel, and food-processing industries. The group also offers logistical, supply, and financing services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - oil products, coke and coal (58.5%); - metals and minerals (41.5%): aluminum, zinc, copper, alumina, iron alloys, nickel, cobalt, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (31.6%), Asia (42.5%), Americas (18.6%), Africa (4.9%) and Oceania (2.4%).

Sector Diversified Mining