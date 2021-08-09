Glencore : Zambia's Lungu faces tight election contest as debt crisis bites

* Incumbent faces challenge from Hichilema on Thursday
* Zambia had Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign debt
default
* IMF bailout on hold until after election
LUSAKA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Zambia's President Edgar Lungu
will seek to fend off a perennial opposition challenger in a
vote on Thursday that may be decided by frustrated young voters
amid economic turmoil and a pending bailout for one of Africa's
most indebted nations.
Investors are closely watching the Aug. 12 vote in the major
copper producer which had the continent's first pandemic-era
sovereign default in November.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, already broadly
agreed, is on hold until after the vote. So too is debt
restructuring seen as an early test of a new global plan to ease
poor countries' burden.
In power since 2015, 64-year-old Lungu faces a potentially
tight contest against Hakainde Hichilema - known as "HH" - a
businessman who has criticised the incumbent's economic
management.
While Hichilema has shown a desire to tackle the debt
problems and engage with investors, Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF)
for years sought to avoid an IMF programme, noted Christian
Libralato, emerging markets portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset
Management.
"Investors may see a potentially clearer path to an IMF
programme and a debt restructuring under HH," said Libralato,
whose firm holds Zambia's defaulted bonds.
Zambia owes in excess of $12 billion to external creditors
and spends 30%-40% of its revenues just meeting the interest
payments on its debt, credit rating firm S&P Global estimates.
Its debt-to-GDP ratio was near 120% last year, one of the
highest in emerging markets and probably double the level
considered to be manageable.
Zambia said in May it had reached a broad agreement with the
IMF on macroeconomic and fiscal targets and policy issues during
talks to secure lending, setting the stage for what investors
hope will be a post-election deal.
YOUTH VOTE
Zambia's electoral commission in May announced a ban on
campaign rallies to curb the spread of COVID-19. But both the PF
and Hichilema's United Party for National Development have held
gatherings on the pretext of distributing face masks.
Lungu is campaigning on infrastructure investments and
increased state control of mining.
Copper mining, which generates around 70% of Zambia's export
revenues, has been highly politicised in the run-up to the
election.
Zambia's state mining investment arm ZCCM-IH agreed in
January to take on $1.5 billion in debt in exchange for full
control of Mopani Copper Mines, which previous majority owner
Glencore had planned to shutter.
Lungu framed the deal as a boon for workers.
Hichilema, however, criticised it, saying it added to
Zambia's debt load.
Hichilema, 59, casts himself as a self-made man in campaign
videos, saying he walked to school barefoot as a child and
attended university on a government bursary. He was CEO of an
accountancy firm before entering politics.
He has contested and lost five presidential elections, but
only narrowly lost to Lungu in 2016's disputed vote. He was
charged with treason and briefly jailed the following year.
With polls seen as unreliable, analysts say this election is
too close to call. Political violence has escalated ahead of the
vote, including two ruling party supporters hacked to death with
machetes, leading Lungu to deploy the military.
Some 54% of registered voters are 34 or younger, statistics
from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) show.
That could help Hichilema, who has placed the economy front
and centre of his campaign, said Euston Chiputa, history
professor at the University of Zambia.
"Hichilema has gained ground among the youth because there
are frustrations regarding employment," he said.
Unemployment hit a 10-year high in 2020, according to
International Labour Organisation estimates, and the local
kwacha currency's nearly 40% depreciation since January 2020 has
made life more expensive for Zambia's roughly 18 million people.
The roads, schools, and hospitals built by Lungu's
government and paid for by debt - notably Chinese loans and
eurobonds - have not yet delivered promised growth.
The IMF expects the economy to be among the weakest in
Africa this year, with GDP set to grow just 0.6% after a 3.5%
contraction last year.
A win for Hichilema, seen as a market-friendly candidate,
could trigger a relief rally for Zambian assets, said Kevin Daly
at Aberdeen Standard Investments, a member of the Zambia
External Bondholder Committee, which represents holders of
Zambia's eurobonds.
Zambian government bonds have already gained more than 30%
since November as investors look to an IMF deal.
Zambia is also set to be the biggest beneficiary of the
IMF's new $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights,
which will boost its foreign reserves.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, Marc Jones and Tom Arnold
in London; Writing by Helen Reid;
Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew Cawthorne)