LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commodities and mining group Glencore would consider cutting cobalt production or stockpiling supplies of the electric vehicle battery material to support prices, the company said on Tuesday.

Cobalt prices at $17 a lb have risen more than 15% since the end of June, but they are down more than 50% since October last year due to weak demand and growing supplies from Indonesia, the world's second-largest producer.

Glencore is a major producer of cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Clara Denina, Editing by Louise Heavens)