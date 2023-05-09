Advanced search
Glencore eyes European lithium battery recycling centre

05/09/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Barr, Switzerland based commodities firm Glencore PLC said Tuesday it was joining forces with Canadian recycling company Li-Cycle to build a European battery recycling plant.

As Europe shifts gear from fossil fuel vehicles to electrified cars, recycling elements in batteries is becoming a major focus. The continent is also seeking to wean itself off its reliance on countries like China for raw materials.

Glencore and Li-Cycle will launch a feasibility study into repurposing an existing plant in Portovesme, on the Italian island of Sardinia, into a facility to process black mass from lithium-ion batteries. 

Glencore said the hub was expected to be the first of its scale and kind in Europe, with the study expected to be completed by mid-2024.

The hub – which the two companies hope will be commissioned by late 2026 or early 2027 – would produce battery materials including nickel, cobalt and lithium from the recycled battery content.

Kunal Sinha, global head of recycling at Glencore, said that the repurposed hub would become the company's first plant to produce battery-grade lithium.

"It will shorten delivery times, reduce emissions by minimising the distance of the freight routes and support Italy and Europe's ambitions to be a global leader in the circular economy," he said.

