July 28 (Reuters) - Glencore is in advanced talks to buy out its partner in Argentina's Mara copper project as the commodity trader and miner seeks increased exposure to the metal, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company is close to finalizing a deal to acquire Pan American Silver Corp's 56% stake that could be announced as soon as next week, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru)