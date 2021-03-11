Glencore : Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell in London on
Friday as signs of weakening demand and higher supply pressured
a stunning rally that pushed prices to their highest in nearly
10 years.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.5% to $9,016 a tonne by 0258 GMT. The contract has surged 46%
since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617
a tonne in February.
Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $68 a tonne,
its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top
consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME
and ShFE warehouses. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>
The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract
<CMCU0-3> fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11,
suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.
Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode
output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes,
research house Antaike said.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange advanced 0.6% to 66,840 yuan ($10,302.41) a
tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $2,173.50 a tonne, lead
advanced 0.9% to $1,960.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel
fell 0.7% to 121,000 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
climbed 1.5% to 21,750 yuan a tonne.
* Glencore-controlled Antapaccay copper mine,
accounting for 8.8% of Peru's 2020 copper output, announced the
suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local
communities.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares pushed higher after U.S. President Joe Biden
signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, and as a retreat
in bond yields overnight eased global concerns about rising
inflation.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany HICP Final YY Feb
0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan
0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Jan
0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan
1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim March
($1 = 6.4878 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)