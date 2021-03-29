Glencore : Notice of AGM and Shareholder Engagement Webcast

Notice of AGM and Shareholder Engagement Webcast

Glencore announces that its 2021 AGM will be held on 29 April at 1.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Unfortunately, it is likely that COVID-19 restrictions applying in Canton Zug will not allow for a traditional open meeting and travel restrictions will prevent attendance by most of the Board. Therefore, we currently intend that the AGM this year be run as a closed meeting, meaning that shareholders will not be able to attend in person. It will be held at Theater-Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, Zug, Switzerland.

Although we cannot hold a physical meeting open to all in our usual format, shareholder participation and engagement is crucial. Therefore we will be holding a shareholder engagement webcast on 22 April at 1.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. This webcast will include presentations on the Company's strategy and performance, and shareholders may ask questions in real time about the business of the AGM and the Company to our Board. Details of how to join the webcast and how to submit questions will be circulated by media release and be available on our website by 12 April at:

www.glencore.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm

We encourage shareholders to participate in this webcast and to vote by proxy as detailed in the Notice of Meeting.

The Notice and Form of Proxy for the AGM are being made available or posted to shareholders from today. These documents are also available on our website and will shortly be available for inspection on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM and the live video webcast.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings t: +41 41 709 28 80 m: +41 79 737 56 42martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul

t: +41 41 709 24 62

m: +41 79 904 33 20

charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Company Secretarial John Burton

t: +41 41 709 26 19

m: +41 79 944 54 34

Nicola Leigh Lionel Mateo

t: +41 41 709 27 55

m: +41 79 735 39 16

t: +41 41 709 28 47

m: +41 79 152 09 05

john.burton@glencore.comnicola.leigh@glencore.comlionel.mateo@glencore.com

www.glencore.com Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

