Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/27 03:26:22 am
305.1 GBX   -0.36%
03:16aGLENCORE PLC : No turn-around in sight
03:03aGLENCORE  : agrees to take over Weser-Metall lead plant
RE
04/26GLENCORE  : Viterra latest to build Canada canola plant as demand surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore : agrees to take over Weser-Metall lead plant

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Glencore has agreed to take over insolvent German lead producer Weser-Metall via a new company named Nordenham Metall GmbH, the commodities group and local government said in a joint statement.

Nordenham will take over all personnel, the environment ministry in the state of Lower Saxony said.

Glencore will invest a double-digit million euro sum, about 25 million euros ($30 million), to modernise the plant's commercial and environmental protection performance, the ministry said.

Agreement has also been reached about liabilities for landfills containing past waste deposits from the plant to protect the environment, the ministry said. This would ensure that the cost of maintaining those deposits "will not fall on the public purse".

A Glencore spokesman said no additional information would be provided.

Talks about selling the Weser-Metall plant to Glencore started in July 2020.

Weser-Metall in Nordenham produces about 105,000 tonnes of lead annually with just over 300 personnel and is one of Europe's main lead producers.

It filed for insolvency in May 2020 after the pandemic cut demand. It was previously part of French metals producer Recylex.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GLENCORE PLC
03:03aGLENCORE  : agrees to take over Weser-Metall lead plant
RE
04/26GLENCORE  : Viterra latest to build Canada canola plant as demand surges
RE
04/26GLENCORE PLC  : quaterly sales release
04/25GLENCORE  : Switzerland Drops Sponsorship Deals With Glencore, Other Companies
MT
04/23GLENCORE  : Chair Backs Compensation Plan For Incoming CEO
MT
04/22GLENCORE  : Agm 2021
PU
04/22GLENCORE PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/20CEO SHAKE-UP AT CANADA'S NUTRIEN COU : shareholders
RE
04/20Copper price boost? Peru's socialist swerve worries miners
RE
04/19NUTRIEN  : CEO Chuck Magro steps down, Mayo Schmidt named as new CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 208 B - -
Net income 2021 5 638 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 56 351 M 56 311 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 87 822
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,80 $
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Joseph Mack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC31.42%56 311
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.96%41 545
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED23.45%17 073
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED81.55%12 225
COAL INDIA LIMITED-6.87%10 370
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED2.49%5 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ