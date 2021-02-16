Glencore : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops

The commodities trader and miner, which scrapped its dividend in August last year after a first-half loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said it is recommending a distribution of $0.12 per share.

Glencore reported full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $11.56 billion, in line with the previous year and above the $10.7 billion expected in a poll of 12 analysts compiled by Vuma.

Net debt fell to $15.8 billion in 2020 from $17.6 billion in 2019, helped by strong second-half cash flows, the company said.

