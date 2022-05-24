Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/24 11:38:45 am EDT
522.30 GBX   +1.81%
Glencore's UK unit to plead guilty to seven counts of bribery

05/24/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - A British subsidiary of Glencore Plc will plead guilty to seven counts of bribery in London in connection with its oil operations as the commodity trading giant starts resolving a string of investigations that have spanned the Atlantic.

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which opened a corruption investigation codenamed Operation Azoth in 2019, said on Tuesday it had exposed "profit-driven bribery and corruption" across oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd, which indicated it would plead guilty to all charges at a hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, will be sentenced on June 21.

The SFO, which said it worked in parallel with U.S. peers and with Dutch and Swiss prosecutors, alleges that Glencore agents and employees paid bribes worth over $25 million for preferential access to oil, with approval by the company.

"This significant investigation, which the Serious Fraud Office has brought to court in less than three years, is the result of our expertise, our tenacity and the strength of our partnership with the US and other jurisdictions," said SFO director Lisa Osofsky.

"We won't stop fighting serious fraud, bribery and corruption, and we look forward to the next steps in this major prosecution."

Glencore, whose representatives appeared in court in the United States and Britain on Tuesday, said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation relating to operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Any final resolution would wrap up a multi-year U.S. and British government investigation that has dogged the Swiss-based, multinational even as its faces lingering corruption and bribery investigations by other entities, including Swiss and Dutch authorities.

Glencore has said it plans to issue a statement after the court hearings are concluded.

Spotlight on Corruption, a pressure group, welcomed the charges but said it was essential that those responsible for the wrongdoing, including senior executives and the parent company, were held to account. "It's also critical that the $1.5 billion that Glencore has set aside to settle the investigations includes compensation for the victims of their alleged corruption in West Africa," it said.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Clara Denina, Yadarisa Shabong; writing by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Maju Samuel and Paul Simao)

By Clara Denina and Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2022
