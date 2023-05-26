Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
424.08 GBX   +1.84%
11:21aGlencore's shareholder opposition to climate report grows
RE
11:12aGlencore shareholders reject requisitioned climate action plan
AN
10:51aTeck Resources Brief: Suitor Glencore May Be Pre-occupied For Now; Bloomberg News Reporting U.S. Crop Merchant Bunge Ltd. In Talks with Glencore Over a Potential Tie-up With its Viterra Grains Business
MT
Glencore's shareholder opposition to climate report grows

05/26/2023 | 11:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - Just over 30% of Glencore's investors rejected the company's climate progress report at its annual meeting on Friday, demanding more clarity on how the global miner will meet its commitments to cut emissions.

Around 29% of shareholders also backed a shareholder resolution seeking more disclosure on progress in scaling back thermal coal production.

Many of the world's biggest listed companies published their first climate action plans in 2020 to cut emissions in a bid to help with reaching the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of capping temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While several have set long-term objectives to decarbonise, investors are increasingly focusing on shorter-term targets that show progress on delivering emission commitments.

Glencore mines and trades thermal coal, used to generate electricity, and has said it plans to run down its mines by the mid-2040s, closing at least 12 by 2035.

Its strategy to responsibly phase out the fossil fuel signalled a divergence from peers Anglo American and Rio Tinto, which had sold or spun out coal assets, and had been welcomed by shareholders in 2021.

But some have expressed concern this year over how much Glencore is disclosing about its thermal coal output plans.

Britain's largest asset manager Legal & General Investment Management and the fund arm of lender HSBC were among investors to file a request for more information to assess the company's alignment with global climate goals.

Influential proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis and PIRC had in the run-up to the AGM advised investors to support the motion. ISS and PIRC also advised against the climate progress report.

Glencore's climate progress plan had received support from 76% of voting shareholders at its 2022 AGM.

Glencore had said in a statement dated May 3 that it opposed the shareholder motion because it risked undermining the board's responsibility for its climate strategy, given existing disclosures.

With opposition to its climate progress passing the 20% threshold that constitutes material dissent among shareholders, the company responded in its AGM results statement:

"We will continue to engage with shareholders so as to ensure their views are fully understood and to better understand the reasons behind these results."

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Additional reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.71% 2326 Delayed Quote.-29.96%
GLENCORE PLC 1.80% 423.8 Delayed Quote.-24.62%
GOLD 0.04% 1940.72 Delayed Quote.7.46%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.66% 4929.5 Delayed Quote.-17.94%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.10% 1141.42 Real-time Quote.8.59%
SILVER 1.73% 23.08 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 B - -
Net income 2023 10 056 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 11,4%
Capitalization 63 909 M 63 909 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,13 $
Average target price 7,40 $
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-24.62%63 909
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.63%138 895
RIO TINTO PLC-17.94%98 739
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 003
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.86%36 677
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-29.96%33 894
