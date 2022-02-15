Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/15 07:38:50 am
430.35 GBX   +1.95%
07:27aGlencore's traded oil volumes in 2021 fell to lowest since 2015
RE
06:34aLondon Shares Buoyed as Ukraine Tensions Ease Slightly
DJ
06:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore's traded oil volumes in 2021 fell to lowest since 2015

02/15/2022 | 07:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore's traded oil volumes fell to below 4 million barrels per day in 2021 for the first time since 2015, the company's results showed on Tuesday.

The global trader and miner traded 3.86 million bpd in 2021, down from 4.2 million bpd a year earlier, showing it has not recovered volumes after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traded oil volumes, including crude and refined products, were 3.3 million bpd in 2015.

Glencore's competitors like Vitol and Trafigura also traded less in 2020 after demand collapsed due to lockdowns.

Part of the drop was due to a shift to less-polluting fossil fuels and also lower Russian volumes.

Glencore's head of crude Maxim Kolupaev was recently promoted to a new role in charge of its growing business in natural gas, liquefied natural gas and power. The company traded 10 million tonnes of LNG last year.

Meanwhile, the company's exposure to Russia has been getting smaller under the new guard of CEO Gary Nagle and head of oil Alex Sanna, who are reshaping the company after decades of leadership by Ivan Glasenberg and Alex Beard, who had closer ties with Moscow.

Glencore's five-year supply deal with Russia's top oil firm Rosneft expired last year, although the Swiss trader still regularly wins crude and products tenders. In December, the company sold out of its stake in another Russian firm, Russneft, after two decades of investments.

The adjusted EBIT, earnings before interest and taxes, for energy products was $1.4 billion in 2021.

"Energy products adjusted EBIT was down 21% over 2020, with a strong 2021 coal result limiting the net overall reduction, given oil's lower contribution relative to the prior year, wherein it capitalised on the exceptional price movements and dislocations across crude oil, refined products, storage and logistics," the company said in its results.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 2.29% 431.3 Delayed Quote.12.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.49% 93.32 Delayed Quote.22.94%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.41% 494.2451 Delayed Quote.21.55%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.79% 200.487 Delayed Quote.5.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.62% 75.22651 Delayed Quote.3.51%
WTI -2.88% 91.999 Delayed Quote.25.21%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
07:27aGlencore's traded oil volumes in 2021 fell to lowest since 2015
RE
06:34aLondon Shares Buoyed as Ukraine Tensions Ease Slightly
DJ
06:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops -2-
DJ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Investors Eye Ukraine and Russia
DJ
05:54aGlencore ceo says company sold out of russneft because it was no…
RE
05:49aGlencore ceo says net-net we probably are benefiting from high e…
RE
04:53aEuropean shares rebound on signs of easing Ukraine-Russia tensions
RE
04:41aUK stocks rise on strong miner earnings, AstraZeneca trial data
RE
04:37aGlencore ceo says the more money we make out of coal, the better…
RE
04:25aGlencore ceo says focus is on core portfolio but company is open…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 B - -
Net income 2021 7 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 74 721 M 74 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,71 $
Average target price 6,21 $
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC12.58%74 721
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.46%174 220
RIO TINTO PLC16.97%128 711
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.94%59 375
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.44%39 001
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)19.11%30 667