Glencore sells warehousing unit Access World

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Global Capital Merchants said
on Friday it had acquired Glencore's warehousing and
logistics unit Access World Group, which was founded in 1933 and
acquired by the London-listed miner in 2010.
Global Capital Merchants did not disclose how much it had
paid for the unit.
Access World Group currently operates a network of port and
warehouse facilities in key locations in the Americas, Asia,
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the company said in a
release.
Global Capital Merchants is incorporated in the British
Virgin Islands.
