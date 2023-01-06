Advanced search
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
06/01/2023
525.90 GBX   +2.32%
Glencore sells warehousing unit Access World

01/06/2023 | 04:36pm GMT
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Global Capital Merchants said on Friday it had acquired Glencore's warehousing and logistics unit Access World Group, which was founded in 1933 and acquired by the London-listed miner in 2010.

Global Capital Merchants did not disclose how much it had paid for the unit.

Access World Group currently operates a network of port and warehouse facilities in key locations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the company said in a release.

Global Capital Merchants is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.51% 472.37 Real-time Quote.1.29%
GLENCORE PLC 2.32% 525.9 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.20% 157.98 Real-time Quote.1.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 268 B - 225 B
Net income 2022 20 877 M - 17 540 M
Net Debt 2022 23 176 M - 19 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,83x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 77 967 M 77 967 M 65 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,12 $
Average target price 7,62 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-6.95%77 967
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.92%157 357
RIO TINTO PLC2.45%117 514
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.55%47 965
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)7.11%45 379
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.07%30 777