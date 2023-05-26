Advanced search
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
424.08 GBX   +1.84%
11:21aGlencore's shareholder opposition to climate report grows
RE
11:12aGlencore shareholders reject requisitioned climate action plan
AN
10:51aTeck Resources Brief: Suitor Glencore May Be Pre-occupied For Now; Bloomberg News Reporting U.S. Crop Merchant Bunge Ltd. In Talks with Glencore Over a Potential Tie-up With its Viterra Grains Business
MT
Glencore shareholders reject requisitioned climate action plan

05/26/2023 | 11:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Glencore PLC on Friday said that a majority of shareholders rejected a climate action transition plan which had been requisitioned by a group of shareholders.

The Barr, Switzerland-based multinational commodity trading and mining company said 71% of shares cast voted against the resolution, being the only resolution out of 19 that failed to pass at the company's annual general meeting.

However, it noted that 30% of shares cast voted against a resolution approving Glencore's 2022 climate report.

The company said it will continue to engage with shareholders.

Glencore shares were 1.5% higher at 422.80 pence each on Friday afternoon in London, while trading 1.1% higher at ZAR102.40 each in Johannesburg.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 B - -
Net income 2023 10 056 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 11,4%
Capitalization 63 909 M 63 909 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 84,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,13 $
Average target price 7,40 $
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-24.62%63 909
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.63%138 895
RIO TINTO PLC-17.94%98 739
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-1.08%42 003
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.86%36 677
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-29.96%33 894
