Glencore to Return $4 Billion to Shareholders After Record 2021 -- 2nd Update

02/15/2022
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Glencore PLC said Tuesday that it will return $4.0 billion to shareholders after reporting record 2021 earnings on the back of higher commodity prices, and that it has booked a $1.5 billion provision to cover the potential cost of continuing investigations in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading major declared a base distribution of $3.4 billion, or $0.26 a share, in respect of 2021 cash flows, and a $550 million share-buyback program.

Glencore reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $21.32 billion for 2021, up from $11.56 billion in 2020 and slightly above market consensus of $21.24 billion, compiled by the company and based on 15 analysts' estimates.

"Following Covid-19's severe economic impacts in 2020, a recovery in demand, together with multiple supply-side issues, resulted in generally significant inventory drawdowns and prices for most of our key commodities reaching multi-year highs," Glencore said.

Full-year net profit was $4.97 billion compared with a $1.90 billion loss a year earlier.

Net profit was hit by a $1.5 billion provision related to several investigations by authorities including the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor's Office. Glencore said that it expects to resolve the investigations in those three countries this year, and that $1.5 billion represents its best estimate of the costs to resolve them.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax from the Marketing business--Glencore's name for its trading arm--rose 11% to $3.7 billion, exceeding the long-term guidance range.

Funds from operations more than doubled to $17.06 billion, and net debt was reduced by 62% throughout the year to $6.04 billion.

"In spite of the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, 2021 was an extraordinary year for Glencore, reflecting rising demand for our metals and energy products, record adjusted Ebitda and the transition to new leadership," Chief Executive Gary Nagle said.

"Looking forward, we remain focused on our strategy to enable and deliver decarbonization and meet the increasing demand for everyday metals, while responsibly meeting the energy needs of today," he added.

Shares at 0802 GMT were up 2.5% at 432.55 pence.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 0324ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 B - -
Net income 2021 7 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 74 721 M 74 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 78,6%
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC12.58%74 721
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.46%174 220
RIO TINTO PLC16.97%128 711
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.94%59 375
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.44%39 001
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)19.11%30 667