Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will
appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom
later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the
mining and trading company following corruption allegations.
The London-listed company said in February it would set
aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market
manipulation relating to some of its operations in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.
A resolution would wrap up a multi-year U.S. and UK
government investigation that has dogged the Swiss-based,
multinational even as its faces lingering corruption and bribery
investigations by other entities including Swiss and Dutch
authorities.
Glencore said it also expects to issue an announcement after
the court hearings are concluded.
The UK hearing will take place at 1530 GMT in London's
Westminster Magistrates' Court, a court clerk said.
