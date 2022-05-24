Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 11:02:32 am EDT
530.60 GBX   +3.43%
10:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
10:35aGlencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes
RE
10:05aGlencore to Appear in Court in US, UK Concerning Regulatory Investigations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

05/24/2022 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations.

The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

A resolution would wrap up a multi-year U.S. and UK government investigation that has dogged the Swiss-based, multinational even as its faces lingering corruption and bribery investigations by other entities including Swiss and Dutch authorities.

Glencore said it also expects to issue an announcement after the court hearings are concluded.

The UK hearing will take place at 1530 GMT in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, a court clerk said. (Reporting by Clara Denina, Yadarisa Shabong; Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Maju Samuel and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GLENCORE PLC
10:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
10:35aGlencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes
RE
10:05aGlencore to Appear in Court in US, UK Concerning Regulatory Investigations
DJ
09:46aGlencore to Appear in Court Hearings to Resolve US, UK Corruption Probes
MT
09:44aGlencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probe
RE
08:45aGlencore to Appear in Court in US, UK on Tuesday for Bribery Probes -- Update
DJ
06:14aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
05/23GLN : Transactions In own Shares
PU
05/20GLN : Transaction's In Own Shares.
PU
05/18Canada Says China's Ban on Canadian Canola Seed Lifted
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 B - -
Net income 2022 18 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 84 188 M 84 188 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Average target price 7,40 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC36.82%84 188
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.25%172 075
RIO TINTO PLC13.70%116 168
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.15%55 782
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.53%38 780
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 069