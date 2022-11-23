Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
532.40 GBX   +3.40%
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: United Utilities profit rises despite revenue fall
AN
02:52aGlencore, Metals Acquisition Amend Details of Sale of CSA Mine in Australia
DJ
02:37aGlencore to sell Australian copper mine to SPAC for $1.1 billion
RE
Summary 
Summary

Glencore to sell Australian copper mine to SPAC for $1.1 billion

11/23/2022 | 02:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

(Reuters) - Glencore said on Wednesday that blank-check firm Metal Acquisition Corp (MAC) agreed to an amended agreement to buy the global miner's Cobar copper mine in Australia in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Glencore said the terms include Glencore receiving $1.1 billion, as originally agreed in a March deal, but with amended payment terms of $775 million in cash and up to $100 million common equity, besides other payments.

Glencore also has the right to appoint one director to MAC's board for each 10% interest it holds in the U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) from time to time, MAC said in a statement overnight.

SPACs are shell companies that raise money in an initial public offering and put it in a trust for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

MAC said it would need to raise at least $125 million to fund the cash component of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 B - -
Net income 2022 21 260 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,80x
Yield 2022 9,00%
Capitalization 80 955 M 80 955 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 7,46 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC37.33%80 955
BHP GROUP LIMITED30.88%143 359
RIO TINTO PLC10.12%103 004
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.06%44 202
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)67.13%43 022
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.98%30 023