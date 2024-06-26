June 26 (Reuters) -
* LGIM TO SELL GLENCORE STAKE ON CONCERN OVER THERMAL COAL PLANS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/bdcvfwcx] Further company coverage:
