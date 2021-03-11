London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Friday
as a rally that pushed prices to near a 10-year high ran out of
steam amid signs of higher supply and weakening demand growth
this year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.1% to $9,048.50 a tonne by 0419 GMT. The contract has surged
47% since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of
$9,617 a tonne in February.
"We see China's metals demand stabilising over 2021
following the robust and above-expectations growth recorded in
2020," said Fitch Solutions in a note while retaining a bearish
view on copper in the next six to nine months.
"We see large, new supply coming online in 2021 and expect
minimal disruption from COVID-19 in 2021. Key projects across
the region in Chile, Peru, Panama and even Ecuador are ramping
up, while U.S. production will recover," the note said.
Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $68 a tonne,
its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top
consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME
and ShFE warehouses. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>
The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract
<CMCU0-3> fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11,
suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.
Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode
output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes,
research house Antaike said.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange advanced 0.8% to 66,930 yuan ($10,318.51) a
tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,167.50 a tonne, lead
advanced 1% to $1,962.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel
fell 0.5% to 121,240 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
climbed 1.7% to 21,800 yuan a tonne.
* Glencore-controlled Antapaccay copper mine,
accounting for 8.8% of Peru's 2020 copper output, announced the
suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local
communities.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4864 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)