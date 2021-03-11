Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Glencore plc    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 11:35:19 am
289.25 GBX   +2.08%
03/11London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs
RE
03/11GLENCORE  : Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh
RE
03/11GLENCORE  : Chairman to Step Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs

03/11/2021 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - London copper dipped on Friday as a rally that pushed prices to near a 10-year high ran out of steam amid signs of higher supply and weakening demand growth this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.1% to $9,048.50 a tonne by 0419 GMT. The contract has surged 47% since the beginning of 2020, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

"We see China's metals demand stabilising over 2021 following the robust and above-expectations growth recorded in 2020," said Fitch Solutions in a note while retaining a bearish view on copper in the next six to nine months.

"We see large, new supply coming online in 2021 and expect minimal disruption from COVID-19 in 2021. Key projects across the region in Chile, Peru, Panama and even Ecuador are ramping up, while U.S. production will recover," the note said.

Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <CU-STX-SGH>

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.

Meanwhile, China's major copper smelters raised cathode output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes, research house Antaike said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 66,930 yuan ($10,318.51) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,167.50 a tonne, lead advanced 1% to $1,962.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel fell 0.5% to 121,240 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc climbed 1.7% to 21,800 yuan a tonne.

* Glencore-controlled Antapaccay copper mine, accounting for 8.8% of Peru's 2020 copper output, announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4864 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 2.08% 289.25 Delayed Quote.24.14%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.4843 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
03/11London copper dips as demand growth slows, supply weighs
RE
03/11GLENCORE  : Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh
RE
03/11GLENCORE  : Chairman to Step Down
MT
03/11GLENCORE  : 2020 Annual Report of Glencore plc
PU
03/09Peru mines minister predicts record copper output for 2021
RE
03/09GLENCORE  : Global mining trade group picks sustainability expert as new CEO
RE
03/08Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease
RE
03/05As the Pandemic Broke Out, UK Miners Paid Out
DJ
03/05FTSE 100 falls as high yields weigh, but marks best week in 2 months
RE
03/04CANADA NICKEL  : Down About 5.8% Despite Reporting Improved Metallurgical Testin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 165 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 919 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,8x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 53 487 M 53 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 145 000
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,41 $
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Joseph Mack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC24.14%52 037
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.14%51 734
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED20.66%16 389
COAL INDIA LIMITED12.00%12 773
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED43.78%8 732
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED36.45%7 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ