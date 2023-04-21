Advanced search
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:00 2023-04-21 am EDT
497.83 GBX   -0.81%
05:11aLondon's FTSE 100 on track for fifth week of gains
RE
04:30aFTSE 100 Edges Lower as Miners, Retailers Fall; Tesco Rises
DJ
04:24aNorwegian Wealth Fund Supports Teck's Plan to Spin Off Coal Business
MT
London's FTSE 100 on track for fifth week of gains

04/21/2023 | 05:11am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Network International jumps as Brookfield enters takeover battle

*

Glencore slips on fall in copper output

*

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

April 21 (Reuters) - Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index inched higher on Friday, on track to rise for a fifth straight week as consumer staples and healthcare stocks rose, while weakness in miners capped gains.

The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% as of 0837 GMT.

Industrial miners slid 2.7%, led by a 4.2% fall in Rio Tinto after JP Morgan cut its target price for the miner.

Miners also tracked weakness in copper prices amid weak demand outlook, while Glencore lost 1.6% after it reported lower copper, zinc and nickel production for the first quarter.

Precious metal miners shed 1.6% as spot gold prices fell against the dollar.

British consumers were their most upbeat in more than a year in April, despite the surging cost of living, while another set of data showed UK's retail sales fell by a bigger-than-expected 0.9% in March from February.

Defensive sectors like food, beverage and tobacco and pharmaceuticals added 0.7% and 0.8% respectively, supported by a 0.3% fall in the pound.

"The main reason is (they make) significant money outside the UK," said Chris Kitchenham, head of direct equities at Walker Crips.

"And their earnings are more stable and less linked to economic factors."

The mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1%.

The FTSE 100 is on track to eke a 0.4% weekly gain, despite the recent dent to sentiment after the latest domestic inflation reading and drop in commodity-linked stocks amid weaker demand outlook from top consumer China.

Among other movers, Network International jumped 9.3% after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management made a counter bid of 2.13 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) to take over the payments provider.

Dowlais Group, the newly demerged company from Melrose Industries was the top gainer on FTSE 100, up 3.7%, a day after its spin-off was concluded.

Meanwhile, data showed British businesses reported a bounce in activity this month and the slowest input cost inflation in over two years. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
