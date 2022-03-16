Markets must adapt to lack of Russian, Ukrainian commodities, Glencore says

March 16 (Reuters) - Global commodity markets will need to
adapt to a lack of supply from Russia and Ukraine, global miner
and commodities trader Glencore said in its annual
report on Wednesday.
"Over time, global commodity trade flows will need to adapt
to some or all of Russian/Ukrainian supply being unavailable,
whether due to infrastructure damage, sanctions or ethical
concerns," Glencore said.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused havoc in commodity
markets.
Russia is a key supplier of oil, natural gas, coal,
aluminium and nickel, while Ukraine is a major grain producer
and exporter. Volatility in all these commodities has spiked,
Glencore noted.
Uncertainty over the supply of commodities may disrupt trade
flows and push commodity prices and input costs up, Glencore
said, causing issues for availability of funding to ensure
access to raw materials.
"Depending on the duration of the conflict and the sanctions
regime, global commodity flows may change materially from their
pre-2022 situation," Glencore said.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason
Neely)