Norwegian electrochemical industry workers to strike from Monday

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Some 1,422 electrochemical industry workers represented by Norway's Industri Energi union will go on strike from Monday after negotiations with their employers broke down on Saturday, the union said.

Industri Energi said the companies initially targeted by the strike include Elkem and Glencore Nikkelverk, adding that the strike could be expanded in the future.

The union has 7,600 members across the electrochemical industry and represents them in their wage negotiations. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)