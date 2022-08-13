Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-12 am EDT
472.40 GBX   -0.46%
02:34pNorwegian electrochemical industry workers to strike from Monday
RE
08/12Sky-high energy costs to fan fire under aluminium and zinc prices
RE
08/12COLUMN - SCARCITY CHANGES THE LME WAREHOUSING GAME : Andy Home
RE
Norwegian electrochemical industry workers to strike from Monday

08/13/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Some 1,422 electrochemical industry workers represented by Norway's Industri Energi union will go on strike from Monday after negotiations with their employers broke down on Saturday, the union said.

Industri Energi said the companies initially targeted by the strike include Elkem and Glencore Nikkelverk, adding that the strike could be expanded in the future.

The union has 7,600 members across the electrochemical industry and represents them in their wage negotiations. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELKEM ASA 0.10% 39.02 Real-time Quote.30.85%
GLENCORE PLC -0.46% 472.4 Delayed Quote.25.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 B - -
Net income 2022 20 598 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,63x
Yield 2022 9,78%
Capitalization 74 805 M 74 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,3%
