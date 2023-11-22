(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan raises Sage Group price target to 1,250 (1,100) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Liberum cuts Glencore to 'hold' (buy) - price target 515 (610) pence
----------
Citigroup raises London Stock Exchange target to 10,600 (9,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts HSBC to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 775 (825) pence
----------
Barclays cuts Burberry price target to 1,800 (2,230) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Jefferies cuts GSK price target to 1,550 (1,650) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies starts Howden Joinery Group with 'buy' - price target 835 pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,750 (7,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Citigroup cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,000 (6,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts Ashtead Group price target to 5,300 (5,500) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS raises Elementis price target to 150 (140) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts HICL Infrastructure price target to 175 (180) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts ITV price target to 67 (74) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Jefferies raises Workspace price target to 772 (650) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America cuts Petershill Partners price target to 200 (210) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
DZ Bank raises fair value for CRH to 71 (65) USD - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises CRH price target to 5,560 (5,060) EUR - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts CRH price target to 76.20 (78.40) USD - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Pebble Group price target to 150 (180) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Victoria price target to 600 (880) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 500 (1,055) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Keywords Studios price target to 2,090 (2,120) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg reinitiates Frontier Developments with 'hold' - price target 210 pence
----------
Berenberg reinitiates Devolver Digital with 'buy' - price target 31 pence
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.