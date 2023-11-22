(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday:

FTSE 100

JPMorgan raises Sage Group price target to 1,250 (1,100) pence - 'overweight'

Liberum cuts Glencore to 'hold' (buy) - price target 515 (610) pence

Citigroup raises London Stock Exchange target to 10,600 (9,700) pence - 'buy'

RBC cuts HSBC to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 775 (825) pence

Barclays cuts Burberry price target to 1,800 (2,230) pence - 'equal weight'

Jefferies cuts GSK price target to 1,550 (1,650) pence - 'hold'

Jefferies starts Howden Joinery Group with 'buy' - price target 835 pence

Jefferies cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,750 (7,000) pence - 'buy'

Citigroup cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,000 (6,700) pence - 'buy'

RBC cuts Ashtead Group price target to 5,300 (5,500) pence - 'sector perform'

FTSE 250

UBS raises Elementis price target to 150 (140) pence - 'buy'

RBC cuts HICL Infrastructure price target to 175 (180) pence - 'outperform'

Goldman Sachs cuts ITV price target to 67 (74) pence - 'neutral'

Jefferies raises Workspace price target to 772 (650) pence - 'buy'

Bank of America cuts Petershill Partners price target to 200 (210) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

DZ Bank raises fair value for CRH to 71 (65) USD - 'buy'

UBS raises CRH price target to 5,560 (5,060) EUR - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts CRH price target to 76.20 (78.40) USD - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Pebble Group price target to 150 (180) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Victoria price target to 600 (880) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Videndum price target to 500 (1,055) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Keywords Studios price target to 2,090 (2,120) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg reinitiates Frontier Developments with 'hold' - price target 210 pence

Berenberg reinitiates Devolver Digital with 'buy' - price target 31 pence

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.