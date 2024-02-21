February 21, 2024 at 05:13 am EST

STORY: Two commodities giants reported big falls in earnings on Wednesday (February 21).

Rio Tinto declared a 12% fall in annual underlying earnings, though that was in line with forecasts.

Profit came in at $11.8 billion for last year - down from $13.4 billion a year before.

The British-Australian firm was hit by lower prices for aluminum and its minerals division.

Rio did, however, pay a better-than-expected final dividend as it said inflation pressures were starting to fade.

The firm's iron ore division made up a hefty 80% of its profits as underlying earnings grew by 6%.

Swiss rival Glencore also reported results on Wednesday.

It said lower commodity prices halved its earnings last year, pushing them down to just over $17 billion.

Unlike Rio, the company slashed its payout to investors.

Glencore is saving up to buy a major stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources.

Both Rio Tinto and Glencore saw their share price drop after the updates.

Glencore fell over 6%, while Rio Tinto also dropped off more than 1%.