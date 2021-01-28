Rosneft seeks to tempt trading houses into Arctic oil project, sources say

(Updates Jan. 15 story to include Rosneft comment on supply
deals)
* Kremlin oil major seeks new partners for Vostok oil
-sources
* Project is being valued at $70-150 billion -sources
* Traders keen on new volumes, cool on Arctic development
-sources
* Talks with Asian buyers, majors have stalled -sources
MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian state oil major Rosneft
is courting investments from global trading houses to help
develop one of the world's biggest oil deposits, after talks
with other possible partners stalled following a collapse in oil
prices, four sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Rosneft is in discussions with Vitol, Glencore and
Gunvor, among others, over investments in its Vostok Oil project
in the Arctic, having already secured a deal with Swiss-based
Trafigura, which took a 10% stake at the end of last year.
Trading houses generally avoid investing directly in
production, but the Rosneft deal may be attractive as it could
give them access to a long-term major source of supply for the
growing Asian market.
"Involving oil traders in the project makes sense because
they are essentially buying exposure on future oil supply," a
source close to talks with potential investors told Reuters.
In a statement after the publication of this story, Rosneft
said it did not need to attract investment in Vostok Oil in
exchange for oil supplies. It said the resource potential of the
project, the quality of the oil and its economic model made it
"one of the most attractive" investments in the energy sector.
The trading houses declined to comment on the talks.
Vostok Oil is one of Russia's biggest oil projects,
comparable in size with the exploration of West Siberia in the
1970s or the U.S. Bakken oil province over the past decade.
Rosneft has estimated its resources at 44 billion barrels,
enough to supply the world for over a year, and said it could
produce 1% of global oil later this decade at a price
competitive with the cheap barrels of Middle Eastern producers.
Vostok will require vast investments in new pipelines, roads
and other infrastructure in East Siberia and the Arctic, with
oil to be shipped to Asia via the Northern Sea route.
Rosneft attempted to sell stakes in the project in 2019 when
its chief executive Igor Sechin travelled to Japan, China and
India for a roadshow with local investors.
Talks stalled after the oil price collapse of 2020,
according to sources with knowledge of the matter, while
approaches to oil majors have also generated little interest so
far due to their rising emphasis on green energy.
Rosneft has offered the trading houses the chance to buy
into Vostok in exchange for immediate contracts for crude oil
and refined products, according to the four sources.
In its statement, Rosneft denied this, saying its commercial
activity aimed at securing supply contracts was a separate line
of business.
The four sources said that in exchange for its 10% stake,
for which it paid close to 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion),
Rosneft granted Trafigura an extension of its long-term deal to
lift oil and products which means it will remain the largest
exporter of Rosneft fuels for the next five years.
Gunvor was granted a deal to export 9 million tonnes of
Rosneft's refined products for the next year, according to the
sources. Three sources said the deal could be linked in the
future to the Vostok project, but details were unclear.
Rosneft and Gunvor declined to comment on the specifics of
the deal.
A spokeswoman for Trafigura said the Vostok acquisition
"builds on the longstanding commercial relationship between
Trafigura and Rosneft, providing access to long-term offtake
supply of crude oil including from Vostok Oil."
Talks with Vitol and Glencore were still ongoing, the
sources said.
Oil traders and majors have repeatedly fought hard to win
access to Rosneft's exports.
Glencore received large volumes of Rosneft oil several years
ago after teaming up with Qatar to buy a stake in the Russian
oil firm, while Trafigura became the top lifter of Rosneft's oil
after the two teamed up to buy into India's Essar Oil in 2017.
Four trading sources said traders have shown interest in
securing volumes from Russia, but several had struggled with the
idea of purchasing a stake amid sanctions on Russia and waning
interest from banks in funding Arctic deposits.
"It is an issue of risk versus reward, and for some people
the maths are still not working," one of the sources said.
Western sanctions forbid long-term funding of Rosneft as
well as the development of Arctic offshore and shale deposits.
However, Vostok Oil is not an Arctic offshore or shale
project and does not fall within the scope of sanction
restrictions.
Vostok will cost dozens of billions of dollars to develop
and is valued by Rosneft at $70-$150 billion, depending on the
price of oil and cost of capital, according to three sources
close to talks.
($1 = 0.8232 euros)
