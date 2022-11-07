Advanced search
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
2022-11-07
535.65 GBX   +0.69%
03:02aRussia's Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 million over oil supplies
RE
11/04LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 rallies ahead of US jobs data
AN
11/04FTSE 100 Rises as Mining, Oil, Bank Stocks Gain
DJ
Russia's Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 million over oil supplies

11/07/2022 | 03:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore for around 117 million euros ($116 million) over unpaid oil supplies, the database of Moscow's Arbitration Court showed on Monday.

The database showed Sberbank was seeking to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over two agreements, worth roughly 58 million euros each.

One related to oil blend supplies to the border of Ukraine and Hungary in March, and the other to supplies to the border of Ukraine and Slovakia in the same month.

The database gave no further details on the agreements or the lawsuit. Sberbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 for what it calls a "special military operation". It's not clear if that affected these deals.

Hearings are scheduled to start in Moscow on Dec. 6.

($1 = 1.0073 euros)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.32% 97.28 Delayed Quote.21.32%
GLENCORE PLC -1.03% 527.6 Delayed Quote.41.89%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.07% 61.6 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
WTI 0.37% 91.154 Delayed Quote.22.68%
