Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-23 am EST
558.00 GBX   +0.18%
10:36aRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
12/23Vaalco subsidiary terminates ATB Financial lending facility
AN
12/23IMF board approves $149.3 million disbursement to Chad
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill

12/26/2022 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sberbank on Monday accused Glencore of choosing not to foot a bill for oil supplied via the Russian lender, saying the global commodities trader could have found a way to pay up without violating Western sanctions.

Sberbank has taken legal action to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd over the two consignments, supplied by a subsidiary of Russia's largest bank in March. They were worth roughly 58 million euros ($62 million) each, according to Moscow court filings.

"Glencore is refusing to pay, citing sanctions," Sberbank First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin told reporters.

"There are different ways of working without violating sanctions... This issue could have been resolved, but unfortunately Glencore is refusing any communications with us."

Glencore did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The trader this month asked the Moscow court to move the case to Singapore.

In March, as Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine started coming into force, Glencore said it would not enter into new trading business in respect of Russian-origin commodities unless directed by the relevant government authorities.

It also said it would honour its legal obligations under pre-existing contracts, subject to complying with all applicable sanctions.

($1 = 0.9413 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
GLENCORE PLC 0.18% 558 Delayed Quote.48.82%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5554.99 Real-time Quote.-11.52%
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.37% 68.25 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
10:36aRussia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
12/23Vaalco subsidiary terminates ATB Financial lending facility
AN
12/23IMF board approves $149.3 million disbursement to Chad
RE
12/22IMF board approves $149.3 million disbursement to Chad
RE
12/22Swedish Stirling Says Unlikely to Strike Product Sales Deal with Glencore for PWR BLOK
MT
12/22Glencore to Review Canada's Decision to Reject Steelmaking Coal Project
DJ
12/21Canada blocks Glencore's proposed coal mine project in British Columbia
RE
12/21No let up in pace of new ESG rulemaking in 2023
RE
12/20Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
RE
12/20LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 higher thanks to mining, oil stocks
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 20 877 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,21x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 85 934 M 85 934 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,73 $
Average target price 7,65 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC48.82%85 934
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.67%156 718
RIO TINTO PLC18.72%116 162
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.74%47 580
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)60.51%41 232
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.63%29 463