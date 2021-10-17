Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:35:28 am
390 GBX   +1.35%
10/17Shanghai zinc soars as power price hikes hit output
RE
10/17GLENCORE : Chad Kick Off Debt Restructuring Discussions
MT
10/15PUMP / DUMP #6 : This week's gainers and losers
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai zinc soars as power price hikes hit output

10/17/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices surged 8% on Monday, as investors fretted over supply shortage amid production cuts due to electricity price hikes in Europe.

The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 8% to 27,720 yuan ($4,305.62) a tonne, its highest since August 2007.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $3,835 a tonne by 0302 GMT, after surging a record 20.4% last week to close at its highest since June 2007 on Friday.

Belgium-based Nyrstar said last week it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters and Glencore, which also has three zinc smelters in Europe, said it was "adjusting production" to save energy costs.

Metals have also been increasingly attractive to investors as a tool to hedge against inflation risk.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper up as much as 1.7% to $10,452.50 a tonne, its highest since May 18 and only 2.7% below its record high level of $10,747.50 a tonne. ShFE copper climbed to a level unseen since May 13 at 76,700 yuan a tonne.

* LME on-warrant copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> dropped to their lowest since 1998 at 14,150 tonnes, while ShFE copper inventories <CU-STX-SGH> were at their lowest since June 2009 at 41,668 tonnes.

* ShFE aluminium jumped to a level unseen since May 2006 at 24,700 yuan a tonne and LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $3,186 a tonne, having hit its highest since July 2008 at $3,215 a tonne in the previous session.

* China's September aluminium output in September declined for a fifth consecutive month due to Chinese electricity shortages.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on regional stocks, athough losses were capped by hopes of support from policymakers.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1315 US Industrial Production MM Sept ($1 = 6.4381 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 1.35% 390 Delayed Quote.67.62%
NYRSTAR NV -2.06% 0.333 Real-time Quote.-22.20%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.47% 202.6958 Delayed Quote.59.77%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
10/17Shanghai zinc soars as power price hikes hit output
RE
10/17GLENCORE : Chad Kick Off Debt Restructuring Discussions
MT
10/15PUMP / DUMP #6 : This week's gainers and losers
10/15GLENCORE : Copper heads for best week since 2016, zinc rockets
RE
10/15FTSE 100 Expected to Extend Rally; U.S. Retail Sales Eyed
DJ
10/14South African rand pauses after strong gains; stocks rise
RE
10/14RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL : China's Rongsheng buys first condensate cargoes for Dec delivery..
RE
10/14FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading
RE
10/14FTSE 100 Hits Month High as Miners Rally
DJ
10/13GLENCORE : Backed CNG Seeks Bids for SME Supply Division by Oct. 15
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 B - -
Net income 2021 6 999 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 70 700 M 70 763 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Average target price 5,66 $
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC67.62%70 763
BHP GROUP-8.41%142 916
RIO TINTO PLC-7.90%113 888
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.11%49 163
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.45%35 695
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)119.01%29 133