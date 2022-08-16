Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
2022-08-16
482.90 GBX   +3.96%
08/16Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
RE
08/16Norwegian electrochemical industry workers warn of strike escalation
RE
08/16LParkes v Mt Owen Pty Ltd & Anor NSWSC 909 – Is a host employer vicariously liable for the negligence of a labour hire employee causing injury to another labour hire employee?
AQ
Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns

08/16/2022 | 10:56pm EDT
BEIJING/HANOI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices hit a two-month high on Wednesday following a rally in London the prior day, prompted by news of European smelter Nyrstar's shutdown.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.8% to 25,485 yuan ($3,756.30) a tonne as of 0220 GMT, having hit its highest since June 16 earlier in the session of 25,935 yuan a tonne.

Nyrstar said on Tuesday it would put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1.

This has stoked further supply fears as the Belgian company had already cut output by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters, while Glencore said this month "the current energy supply and price environment poses a significant threat".

Three-month zinc on London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped by as much as 7.2% to a two-month high at $3,819 a tonne but later gave up most of the gain.

Meanwhile, the latest power controls in China, the world's top metal producer, have also sparked concerns over metals supply.

The southwestern Sichuan province ordered industrial users to suspend production from Aug. 15 until Aug. 20 to prioritize residential power supply amid heatwave, disrupting metal production including lithium, aluminium and zinc.

ShFE aluminium, another energy-intensive metal, rose 2.7% to 18,470 yuan a tonne, copper was up 0.3% to 61,920 yuan a tonne, nickel gained 0.6% to 173,430 yuan a tonne, lead also climbed 0.6% to 15,110 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium increased 0.8% to $2,411 a tonne, zinc was down 1% at $3,637 a tonne, copper held at $7979.50 a tonne, while lead lost 0.3% to $2,158 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.7846 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
