TOP NEWS: Glencore cuts annual guidance after poor third-quarter show

(Alliance News) - Glencore PLC said on Friday it had trimmed annual guidance for some of its commodities after a disappointing third-quarter performance dominated by supply chain disruptions in Kazakhstan, extreme weather in Australia, and strikes in Canada and Norway.

The Baar, Switzerland-based commodity trader and miner said copper production declined by 14% to 770,500 tonnes for nine months to September 30 from 895,500 tonnes in the prior year due to land access, geotechnical and processing constraints at Katanga, the basis change arising from the sale of Ernest Henry Mining Pty Ltd, Collahuasi lower ore mined following mine sequencing, and lower copper units produced within its zinc business.

Zinc output slumped by 18% to 699,600 tonnes from 855,800 tonnes, reflecting progressive reduction in the South American portfolio through disposals and closures, closure of Matagami and Covid-19 related absenteeism at Mount Isa.

Lead production fell by 21% to 136,900 from 173,400.

Gold production decreased by 15% to 504,000 ounces from 593,000 ounces, while silver output reduced by a quarter to 17.9 million ounces from 23.8 million ounces.

But ferrochrome output rose by 4% to 1,110 tonnes from 1,071 tonnes, and cobalt production grew by 41% to 33,100 tonnes from 23,400 tonnes.

Nickel production increased by 15% to 81,600 tonnes from 71,100 tonnes on the back of Koniambo operating both production lines in 2022 and stable Murrin Murrin operations.

Coal production improved by 7% to 81.9 million tonnes from 76.3 million tonnes mainly reflecting higher attributable production from Cerrejon, following the acquisition in January of the remaining two-thirds interest that Glencore did not already own.

Glencore Chief Executive Gary Nagle said operational performance over the third quarter was impacted by a range of events including extreme weather in Australia, industrial action at nickel assets in Canada and Norway, and the emergence of significant supply chain issues in Kazakhstan stemming from the Russia/Ukraine war.

The group said Marketing performance in the second half is likely to exceed USD1.6 billion, being the top end of the pro-rated long-term earnings before interest and taxes guidance range of USD2.2 billion to USD3.2 billion per year.

Glencore said it had cut full-year 2022 production guidance for some commodities.

Copper is expected to decline to 1.06 million tonnes in 2022 from 1.19 million tonnes in 2021.

Zinc is projected to slide to 945,000 tonnes in 2022 from 1.12 million tonnes in 2021, while cobalt is guided to be higher at 45,000 tonnes from 31,300 tonnes.

Nickel is forecast to climb to 110,000 tonnes from 102,000 tonnes, and ferrochrome is seen rising to 1,500 tonnes from 1,468 tonnes.

Coal is tipped to increase to 110 million tonnes from 103 million tonnes.

Shares in Glencore were 3.3% lower at 484.65 pence each in London on Friday morning. In Johannesburg, the stock was down 3.2% at ZAR100.82.

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.