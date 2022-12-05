Advanced search
02:44aLONDON BRIEFING: Vodafone CEO steps down, CFO takes helm in interim
AN
02:32aTOP NEWS: Glencore to pay USD180 million to DRC in corruption claims
AN
02:26aGlencore to Pay $180 Million to Settle Corruption Claims in Congo
MT
TOP NEWS: Glencore to pay USD180 million to DRC in corruption claims

12/05/2022 | 02:32am EST
(Alliance News) - Glencore PLC said on Monday it will pay USD180 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo to cover claims linked to alleged acts of corruption for over a decade.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity trading and mining company said these corruption allegations included activities in group businesses that had been the subject of various investigations by, among others, the US Department of Justice and the DRC's National Financial Intelligence Unit and Ministry of Justice.

In a statement on Monday, Glencore said its agreement with the DRC covered all present and future claims arising from any corruption allegations in the DRC between 2007 and 2018.

Early last month, Glencore said it would pay GBP281.0 million after it admitted to bribing offences in Africa.

The penalty was handed to the mining firm by the Southwark Crown Court in London, where Glencore had admitted to five counts of bribery and two counts of failure to prevent bribery.

Glencore was found to have used bribes to secure better access to oil in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast between March 2012 to April 2016.

The miner said at the time the total amount it had paid to resolve legal matters in the UK, US and Brazil "do not materially differ" from a USD1.50 billion provision it set aside in its 2021 annual results.

Shares in Glencore was up 1.1% to ZAR119.66 on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

