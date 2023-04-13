Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:51:34 2023-04-13 am EDT
491.03 GBX   +1.54%
Teck Updates Separation Transaction Terms in Response to Shareholder Feedback; Comes As Teck Board Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore
MT
Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid
RE
Teck Resources Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid

04/13/2023 | 08:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources on Thursday said it has rejected a sweetened bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc received on April 11.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 1.50% 490.4 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -0.81% 57.82 Delayed Quote.13.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 233 B - -
Net income 2023 10 300 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,41x
Yield 2023 9,51%
Capitalization 75 550 M 75 550 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Average target price 7,44 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-12.45%75 550
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.65%158 590
RIO TINTO PLC-4.79%116 179
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.16%43 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.33%40 451
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.59%39 665
