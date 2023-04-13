Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Glencore plc
News
Summary
GLEN
JE00B4T3BW64
GLENCORE PLC
(GLEN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
08:51:34 2023-04-13 am EDT
491.03
GBX
+1.54%
08:41a
Teck Updates Separation Transaction Terms in Response to Shareholder Feedback; Comes As Teck Board Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore
MT
08:37a
Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid
RE
08:37a
Teck Resources Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore
MT
Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid
04/13/2023 | 08:37am EDT
(Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources on Thursday said it has rejected a sweetened bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc received on April 11.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC
1.50%
490.4
-12.45%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
-0.81%
57.82
13.00%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
08:41a
Teck Updates Separation Transaction Terms in Response to Shareholder Feedback; Comes As..
MT
08:37a
Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid
RE
08:37a
Teck Resources Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from..
MT
08:32a
Teck Resources Brief: Says Glencore's revised proposal is "Material..
MT
08:32a
Teck Resources Brief: Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revise..
MT
07:47a
Palladium One Announces Completion of Strategic Equity Investment by Glencore
AQ
07:20a
TSX set to rise for fifth session on gold boost
RE
06:34a
Teck Shareholders Reportedly Call for Glencore to Boost Bid
MT
05:29a
Teck Shareholders Reportedly Call for Glencore to Boost Bid
MT
12:31a
Mining Giant Glencore Makes Additional Deposits of Russian Aluminum at LME Warehouses
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
04/12
Glencore : Remains a preferred diversified miner
04/11
GLENCORE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/11
GLENCORE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
233 B
-
-
Net income 2023
10 300 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
24 664 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
7,41x
Yield 2023
9,51%
Capitalization
75 550 M
75 550 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
EV / Sales 2024
0,44x
Nbr of Employees
81 706
Free-Float
83,6%
More Financials
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
6,03 $
Average target price
7,44 $
Spread / Average Target
23,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin
General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi
Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin
Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC
-12.45%
75 550
BHP GROUP LIMITED
2.65%
158 590
RIO TINTO PLC
-4.79%
116 179
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)
2.16%
43 371
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
-17.33%
40 451
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
34.59%
39 665
More Results
