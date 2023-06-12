Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:05:27 2023-06-12 am EDT
436.35 GBX   +0.31%
06:01aTeck Brief: Confirmed Earlier Monday That Glencore's is "One of a Number of Proposals Under Consideration Related to Steelmaking Coal Business"
MT
05:53aTrending: Glencore Bids for Teck's Coal Unit, Plans Spin-Off
DJ
04:56aCorrection: Commodities Giant Glencore Keeps Eyes on Teck Resources' Steelmaking Coal Business in Alternate Bid
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Glencore Bids for Teck's Coal Unit, Plans Spin-Off

06/12/2023 | 05:53am EDT
0935 GMT - Glencore is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data after the company confirmed its bid for coal unit of Canadian miner Teck Resources. The Anglo-Swiss mining giant said the approach presents Teck an alternative to Glencore's previous merger offer of $23 billion, which is still on the table. The alternative approach--a non-disclosed cash-consideration--would allow for a demerger of the two companies' combined coal and carbon steel materials business Coalco. The move suggests that Glencore wants to quarantine the rest of its assets from coal, AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould wrote in a research note. "There's a merry-go-round of coal assets in the industry as companies don't want to be left holding what is seen as a dirty fuel," Mould said. In April, Glencore valued Teck's coal unit at $8.2 billion. In its statement Monday, the company said the potential spin-off would take up to two years after transaction close. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 0552ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 3.35% 1.85 End-of-day quote.23.33%
GLENCORE PLC 0.43% 436.9 Delayed Quote.-21.25%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.06% 1197.56 Real-time Quote.2.09%
SILVER -0.06% 24.225 Delayed Quote.1.32%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -0.54% 56.72 Delayed Quote.10.85%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
06:01aTeck Brief: Confirmed Earlier Monday That Glencore's is "One of a Number of P..
MT
05:53aTrending: Glencore Bids for Teck's Coal Unit, Plans Spin-Off
DJ
04:56aCorrection: Commodities Giant Glencore Keeps Eyes on Teck Resources' Steelmak..
MT
04:28aCommodities Giant Glencore Keeps Eyes on Teck Resources' Steelmaking Coal Business in A..
MT
03:36aTeck Resources Says Glencore is Among Interested Parties for Steelmaking Coal Business
MT
03:18aGlencore approaches Teck to buy steel-making coal business
AN
03:09aACG Acquisition to Buy Nickel, Copper Mines in Brazil in $1 Billion Deal
MT
02:58aGlencore Confirms Reports of Alternative Offer for Canada's Teck
MT
02:54aShares on the rise; Frasers buys into AO World
AN
02:52aGlencore Confirms Bid for Teck's Coal Unit
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 B - -
Net income 2023 9 820 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,22x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 67 970 M 67 970 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,47 $
Average target price 7,30 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Gill Marcus Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-21.25%67 970
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.99%152 709
RIO TINTO PLC-11.61%109 232
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.39%42 621
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.81%38 384
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-24.08%37 489
