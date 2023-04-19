Trending: Glencore Willing to Improve Teck Resources Proposal if Boards Engage

1111 GMT - Glencore PLC is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the company said that it would be prepared to improve its proposal for Teck Resources Ltd. if it was willing to meet. In an open letter to Teck Class B shareholders, the Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company said that any improvements to its proposal were best considered following engagement with the Teck board and that it would be prepared to meet "anytime and anywhere." AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the move wasn't a big surprise given that miners rarely back down once they fixate on a new target. "Expect this drama to keep playing out--ultimately, it is all down to price and even the most stubborn will eventually cave in if enough carrots are dangled in front of their face," Mould said. Glencore shares are down 1.2% at 491.85 pence. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ian.walker@wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 0726ET