  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:53:16 2023-04-19 am EDT
493.05 GBX   -0.99%
07:27aTrending: Glencore Willing to Improve Teck Resources Proposal if Boards Engage
DJ
07:07aGLENCORE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06:51aSlide in commodity prices pushes TSX futures lower
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Glencore Willing to Improve Teck Resources Proposal if Boards Engage

04/19/2023 | 07:27am EDT
1111 GMT - Glencore PLC is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the company said that it would be prepared to improve its proposal for Teck Resources Ltd. if it was willing to meet. In an open letter to Teck Class B shareholders, the Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company said that any improvements to its proposal were best considered following engagement with the Teck board and that it would be prepared to meet "anytime and anywhere." AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the move wasn't a big surprise given that miners rarely back down once they fixate on a new target. "Expect this drama to keep playing out--ultimately, it is all down to price and even the most stubborn will eventually cave in if enough carrots are dangled in front of their face," Mould said. Glencore shares are down 1.2% at 491.85 pence. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ian.walker@wsj.com.)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 0726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -1.02% 492.95 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -2.04% 1219.97 Real-time Quote.6.16%
SILVER -2.12% 24.64 Delayed Quote.4.39%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -1.09% 64.44 Delayed Quote.25.93%
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 B - -
Net income 2023 10 141 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,72x
Yield 2023 9,66%
Capitalization 77 485 M 77 485 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 81 706
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,19 $
Average target price 7,46 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-9.85%77 485
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.08%158 729
RIO TINTO PLC-3.26%117 501
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 356
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%42 197
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.35.83%40 026
