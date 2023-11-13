(Reuters) - Tullow Oil said on Monday it had entered into a $400 million five-year debt facility agreement with the British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore.

The facility, with Glencore Energy UK Ltd, will be available to draw for 18 months and be used to pay down its senior notes maturing in March 2025, Tullow said in a statement.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)