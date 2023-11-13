The facility, with Glencore Energy UK Ltd, will be available to draw for 18 months and be used to pay down its senior notes maturing in March 2025, Tullow said in a statement.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|431.68 GBX
|+1.07%
|-2.30%
|-21.82%
|08:59am
|Tullow enters $400 million debt facility deal with Glencore
|RE
|08:49am
|Eramet bets on lithium as it invests more in large mines
|RE
(Reuters) - Tullow Oil said on Monday it had entered into a $400 million five-year debt facility agreement with the British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore.
The facility, with Glencore Energy UK Ltd, will be available to draw for 18 months and be used to pay down its senior notes maturing in March 2025, Tullow said in a statement.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|431.98 GBX
|+1.14%
|-2.84%
|63 795 M $
|80.81 USD
|-0.43%
|-5.23%
|-
|76.56 USD
|-0.42%
|-5.53%
|-
|31.66 GBX
|+4.14%
|-10.95%
|538 M $
|Tullow enters $400 million debt facility deal with Glencore
|RE
|Eramet bets on lithium as it invests more in large mines
|RE
|Tullow Oil Enters $400 Million Debt Facility, Offtake Deal with Glencore Unit
|DJ
|Eramet bets on lithium as it invests more in large mines
|RE
|Copper under pressure on dollar strength, hazy demand outlook
|RE
|Peru miners say copper output could climb without impact from protests
|RE
|European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Tuesday Trading; Eurozone Manufacturing, Construction Contracts in October
|MT
|FTSE 100 held back by miners and oil firms
|AN
|Copper, cobalt supplies from Congo stranded by truckers' strike
|RE
|Housebuilders and retail up, miners and oil down
|AN
|Chile copper production uneven in September - Cochilco
|RE
|Chile copper miner Codelco's production dips 5.3% in September - Cochilco
|RE
|Bunge seeks antitrust approval for Viterra merger in major jurisdictions
|RE
|UK Fraud Prosecutor Delays Individual Staff Charges in Glencore Bribery Case
|MT
|Sigma Lithium Obtains Prepayment From Glencore For 3rd Shipment of Triple Zero Green Lithium
|MT
|Sigma Lithium Receives From Glencore 50% Prepayment At Premium Prices For Its Third Shipment Of 20,000 Tonnes
|RE
|Global markets live: KKR, Alphabet, Ford, Blackstone, Boeing...
|Glencore output lower; cuts nickel and ferrochrome guidance
|AN
|Glencore Lowers FY23 Output Forecast for Nickel, Ferrochrome
|MT
|Glencore Reports 5% Decline in Q3 Copper Production
|MT
|Glencore cuts 2023 nickel production guidance
|RE
|Glencore's Third-Quarter Output Fell Across Most Metals -- Commodity Comment
|DJ
|Glencore plc Revises Production Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Glencore plc Reports Production Results for the Year to Date of 2023
|CI
|FTSE to rise before central bank meetings
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.68%
|63 795 M $
|-0.50%
|146 B $
|-9.30%
|109 B $
|-13.64%
|36 672 M $
|+7.21%
|32 206 M $
|-37.63%
|29 881 M $
|-4.65%
|18 341 M $
|-5.65%
|15 432 M $
|-21.32%
|10 924 M $
|-23.50%
|9 030 M $