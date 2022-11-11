Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
502.00 GBX   +0.16%
04:11pWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
07:14aChina Eases Zero-Covid Rules as Economic Toll and Frustrations Mount -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:01aAdvanced Braking Technology, Glencore Sign Deal to Develop SIBS for Heavy Vehicle Mine Haulage Fleet
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt

11/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World Bank president David Malpass holds a news conference at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund during the Annual Meetings of the two groups in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Friday said he was deeply concerned about Chad's longer-term ability to pay its $3 billion in external debts since an agreement reached by the African country's creditors does not call for any actual debt reduction.

Chad on Friday confirmed a Reuters report that it had reached a debt agreement with Swiss commodities trader Glencore and other creditors, but sources said the deal will not reduce the overall debt level.

"This is a long-term problem that they're facing," Malpass said. "The challenge is that the agreement that they reached with the creditors doesn't reduce the debt ... There's not a reduction in net present value."

Malpass said he had advocated that debt treatments reached under the Common Framework - a mechanism created by the Group of 20 major economies to help poor countries weather the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic - include actual debt reductions.

Chad was the first country to request debt treatment under the framework, and the first to reach a deal with creditors.

A source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday that it would include a reprofiling to stretch out Chad's debt payments in 2024, but no debt "haircut".

"For longer-term sustainability beyond the window of this agreement, there needs to be a mechanism to reduce the debt," Malpass said, citing ongoing shocks facing oil producer Chad, including the volatility of oil prices.

Glencore and creditors had argued that Chad did not need debt relief at the moment since higher oil prices had lifted its revenues, but Malpass said changes in the oil price could leave Chad vulnerable in the future.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.78% 95.87 Delayed Quote.18.65%
GLENCORE PLC 0.16% 502 Delayed Quote.33.67%
WTI 3.00% 88.937 Delayed Quote.14.57%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
04:11pWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
07:14aChina Eases Zero-Covid Rules as Economic Toll and Frustrations Mount -- Commodities Rou..
DJ
06:01aAdvanced Braking Technology, Glencore Sign Deal to Develop SIBS for Heavy Vehicle Mine ..
MT
04:18aGlencore Signs Debt Plan With Chad
MT
03:40aExclusive-Glencore, Chad creditors agree in principle on terms of debt treatment - sour..
RE
03:28aChad agrees debt plan with creditors, including Glencore, says minister
RE
11/10Glencore, Chad's Creditors Prepare To Restructure $3 Billion External Debt
MT
11/10Exclusive-Glencore, Chad creditors agree in principle on terms of debt treatment - sour..
RE
11/10Glencore, chad creditors have agreed in principle on t…
RE
11/10GLENCORE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 21 368 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,65x
Yield 2022 9,11%
Capitalization 75 458 M 75 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 7,16 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC33.67%74 665
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.60%135 106
RIO TINTO PLC5.23%98 928
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)81.91%46 741
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.85%44 340
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.37%30 734