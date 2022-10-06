Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Glencore plc
  News
  Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:01 2022-10-06 am EDT
505.45 GBX   +1.03%
10/05Biggest polluting firms failing to disclose climate risks - study
RE
10/05Glencore to Close Germany Smelter Until Market Conditions Improve
MT
10/05Glencore to place Nordenham zinc smelter on care and maintenance from Nov 1
RE
Zinc, copper prices jump as LME restricts Russia's UMMC deliveries

10/06/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zinc and copper prices rose on Thursday after the London Metal Exchange imposed conditions on new metal deliveries from Russia's Ural Mining & Metallurgical Co and a subsidiary.

Other metals were also firmer, supported by hopes of improved demand from top consumer China as it ramps up support for its COVID-19-hit economy and speculations grew that Beijing may soon ease coronavirus restrictions.

Three-month LME zinc climbed up to 4.9% to $3,193 a tonne, its highest since Sept. 20. It was up 3.7% at $3,156.50 by 0631 GMT.

"Glencore was a factor plus the LME announcement it had curbed deliveries of metals from Ural," said Robert Rennie, head of research at Westpac.

Miner and trader Glencore will place its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it said in a memo.

The LME has restricted new copper and zinc deliveries from Ural and its subsidiary, Chelyabinsk Zinc, following Britain's sanctioning of its controlling shareholder, Iskander Makhmudov.

The LME said metals from UMMC and Chelyabinsk could only be delivered to LME warehouses if the owner could prove to the exchange that it did not constitute a breach of sanctions.

Copper was up 2.1% at $7,838.50 a tonne, after hitting its highest since Sept. 19 at $7,858 earlier in the session.

China's demand for commodity shipments is expected to improve in the fourth quarter as investments in infrastructure projects and steel production pick up pace, senior shipping executives said.

Aluminium gained 1.9% to $2,397.50 a tonne, lead rose 1.8% to $2,074, and tin climbed 0.7% to $20,435.

Trading volumes remained thin though with Chinese traders away for week-long holidays.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
