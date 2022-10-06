Zinc, copper prices jump as LME restricts Russia's UMMC deliveries

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zinc and copper prices rose on
Thursday after the London Metal Exchange imposed conditions on
new metal deliveries from Russia's Ural Mining & Metallurgical
Co and a subsidiary.
Other metals were also firmer, supported by hopes of
improved demand from top consumer China as it ramps up support
for its COVID-19-hit economy and speculations grew that Beijing
may soon ease coronavirus restrictions.
Three-month LME zinc climbed up to 4.9% to $3,193 a
tonne, its highest since Sept. 20. It was up 3.7% at $3,156.50
by 0631 GMT.
"Glencore was a factor plus the LME announcement it had
curbed deliveries of metals from Ural," said Robert Rennie, head
of research at Westpac.
Miner and trader Glencore will place its Nordenham
zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance from Nov. 1, it
said in a memo.
The LME has restricted new copper and zinc deliveries from
Ural and its subsidiary, Chelyabinsk Zinc, following Britain's
sanctioning of its controlling shareholder, Iskander Makhmudov.
The LME said metals from UMMC and Chelyabinsk could only be
delivered to LME warehouses if the owner could prove to the
exchange that it did not constitute a breach of sanctions.
Copper was up 2.1% at $7,838.50 a tonne, after
hitting its highest since Sept. 19 at $7,858 earlier in the
session.
China's demand for commodity shipments is expected to
improve in the fourth quarter as investments in infrastructure
projects and steel production pick up pace, senior shipping
executives said.
Aluminium gained 1.9% to $2,397.50 a tonne, lead
rose 1.8% to $2,074, and tin climbed 0.7% to
$20,435.
Trading volumes remained thin though with Chinese traders
away for week-long holidays.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by
Uttaresh.V)