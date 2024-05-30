INVESTOR DAY 2024
30 May 2024
© 2024 GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and the information, statements and analysis made in this document describing the Company's or its affiliates' objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that concern plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, those that are identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "believes",
"estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "aspirations", "goals", "aim", "targets", "promises" and similar expressions.
These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements, depending upon, without limitation:
- General economic and political conditions in our key markets, government policies and other incidental factors;
- Changes in the overall macro-economic parameters including changes in the currency and interest rates either in India and / or globally;
- Ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, including research and development efforts;
- Changes in laws and regulations that apply to the pharmaceutical industry and its suppliers and customers; and
- Increasing competition in and the conditions of our customers, suppliers and the pharmaceutical industry
Actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated in the applicable forward-looking statements, should one or more of such risks and uncertainties materialize. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to this presentation. This presentation should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation is property of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Do not alter in any way or reproduce without permission.
© 2024 GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
2
Today's Agenda
Glenmark Today And Strategic Outlook
Glenn Saldanha
Chairman and Managing Director
Differentiated, Global Formulation Business
Christoph Stoller
President and Business Head - Europe and Emerging Markets
Collaboration Propels Innovation
Cyril Konto, M.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Strong Financial Principles To Support Growth
V. S. Mani
Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer
Q&A
© 2024 GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
3
Glenmark Today And Strategic Outlook
Glenn Saldanha
Chairman and Managing Director
4
Glenmark Today
Vision: To emerge as a Leading, Research-led,Global pharmaceutical company
~US$ 1.5 billion
consolidated revenue
~60%
contribution to revenue from branded markets2
80+ countries
global commercial footprint
- Branded includes revenue from India, Rest Of the World and part of Europe
- Based on up-front and milestone income received across all NME partnerships, till date
- Includes partnered assets (ISB 830 and ISB 880)
- As of March 2024
10
manufacturing sites globally across dosage forms
4
R&D centers covering the entire value chain
3
key therapeutic areas globally (Dermatology, Respiratory, Oncology)
US$ 300+ million
out-licensing income from NME research till date3
4
innovative assets in clinical development4
15,000+
employees across the globe5
NME: New Molecular Entities
R&D: Research and Development
5
Navigating Through Uncertainties To Emerge Stronger
Slow growth in the U.S. generic market
Adverse U.S. FDA audits at key manufacturing sites
High spend in innovation R&D
Ongoing litigations in the
USA
High leverage in a high interest rate environment
- Pivot towards branded markets to drive revenue growth
- Successful global launch of RYALTRIS® in the branded Respiratory segment
- In-licensingof innovative branded products in key therapeutic areas
- Remediation completed at Monroe and Goa
- Significantly enhanced overall quality organization, systems and management oversight
- Innovation spend optimized to US$ 50 million in FY251 vs. US$ ~120 million in FY19 / FY202
- De-riskingpipeline investments through out-licensing (ISB 830, ISB 880)
- Substantial progress made through settlements of ongoing litigations in the USA
- Substantial de-leveraging of the balance sheet
- Net cash positive as of March 20243
U.S. FDA: The United States Food and Drug Administration
1.
Guidance for FY25
R&D: Research and Development
2.
Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) published for Q4 FY19 and Q4 FY20
6
3.
FY24 consolidated balance sheet
Glenmark Continues To Move Up The Value Chain
Dermatology
Branded
Respiratory
Generics
Oncology
Key priorities
Global presence
Future pipeline
• 2nd in India1; launched
JABRYUS® (Abrocitinib) in
partnership with Pfizer
• Among the Top-10
companies in Russia2
• In-licensed WINLEVI® for
Europe4, the UK and South
Africa
•
Maintain leadership
position in key markets
•
Further expand portfolio
across markets
• Accelerate growth of OTC
/ DTC business in select
markets
- 2nd in India1; 2nd in the Russian Expectorants market; leading player across ROW
- RYALTRIS® filed in 80+ markets and launched in 34 markets3 globally
- 4 device-based products commercialised across Europe
- Expanding presence across the chronic sub- segment in India
- 4 additional products to be launched in Europe in the next 12-18 months
- Multiple new launches across the ROW markets
- Among the leading companies in India; launched AKYNZEO® IV
- In-licensedEnvafolimab for India & ROW markets; Tislelizumab / Zanubrutinib for India market
- IGI: Potential commercialization of pipeline in next 3-4 years
- Continue launch of branded / generic products globally
- Focus on partnerships to move pipeline forward toward commercialization
- Continue development of select innovative assets
- Drive the US generics business growth through complex product launches
- Transition towards a high- complexity, low- competition pipeline
- Focus on quality of filings rather than quantity
Future pipeline
- Injectables: Both standard and complex
- Respiratory: 2 nasal spray approvals expected in FY25; filed ANDA for gFlovent® pMDI 44mcg
- Other complex generics & approved, settled FTF launches
- As per IQVIA April 2024
- As per IQVIA March 2024
3.
As of March 2024
4.
Select markets in Europe
pMDIs: pressurized Metered-Dose Inhalers
FTF: First-To-File
ROW: Rest Of the World
OTC: Over-The-Counter
7
IGI: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation
DTC: Direct-To-Consumer
Global Brands To Be Key Catalysts For Future Growth
Therapeutic area
Key regions
Launch calendar
Expected sales
Envafolimab
Respiratory
Oncology
Dermatology
Global
India
Europe1, the UK
ROW markets
South Africa
Launched
First market launch in
First market launch in
FY26
FY26
Estimated total annual global sales of US$ 300 - 400 million
over the next five years
1. Select markets in Europe
8
Contribution From Branded Markets To Further
Increase Going Forward
FY19
FY24
FY29E
~55%
~60%
~70%
~30%
~45%
~40%
Branded1
Generics2
Branded1
Generics2
Consistent high growth in ROW and Europe branded portfolio, along with
Targeting ~70% contribution
India, has led to an increasing share of branded markets
from branded markets
1.
Branded includes revenue from India, ROW, and part of Europe
9
2.
Generics includes revenue from North America and rest of Europe that is not covered in Branded
Glenmark 2.0: Evolving Ideologies To Fuel Sustained Success
01 02
Focus on
Generate further
revenue
operating
growth and
efficiencies to
continue to drive
drive
capital
continuous
allocation
margin
basis ROCE
improvement
03 04
Stay averse to
Drive
debt and remain
shareholder
free cash
wealth creation
positive post
- Increase pay-out
any CAPEX,
ratios from FY26
dividends, M&A,
onwards via
etc.
dividends and/or
share buyback
CAPEX: Capital Expenditure
ROCE: Return on Capital Employed
10
M&A: Mergers and Acquisitions
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 12:16:06 UTC.