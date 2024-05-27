Investor Presentation: Q4 FY24
24 May 2024
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and the information, statements and analysis made in this document describing the Company's or its affiliates' objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that concern plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, those that are identified by the use of
words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "aspirations", "goals", "aim", "targets", "promises" and similar expressions.
These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from these statements, depending upon, without limitation:
- General economic and political conditions in our key markets, government policies and other incidental factors;
- Changes in the overall macro-economic parameters including changes in the currency and interest rates either in India and / or globally;
- Ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, including research and development efforts;
- Changes in laws and regulations that apply to the pharmaceutical industry and its suppliers and customers; and
- Increasing competition in and the conditions of our customers, suppliers and the pharmaceutical industry
Actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated in the applicable forward-looking statements, should one or more of such risks and uncertainties materialize. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to this presentation. This presentation should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Certain information in this document is not audited or reviewed by an auditor or based on Indian Accounting Standards or internationally accepted accounting principles. The reader should not consider such items as an alternative to the audited financial results or other indicators of the Company's profit, cash flows or financial performance based on applicable accounting standards.
This presentation is property of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Do not alter in any way or reproduce without permission.
Key Highlights in FY24
In the fourth quarter, Glenmark gained 2 positions to be ranked as the 3rd largest company in the Cardiac segment of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market1
Glenmark completed the divestment of 75% of its stake in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS) to Nirma Ltd. Subsequently the Company is now net cash positive
The Company further enhanced its global branded portfolio through the in-licensing of Envafolimab for India & ROW markets, WINLEVI® for select European markets, the UK and South Africa
1. As per IQVIA March 2024
• Glenmark's Europe business continued strong growth momentum to record 33.7% YoY growth
• Glenmark's ROW business recorded 16.1% growth across all sub-regions
Ichnos Sciences announced the exclusive worldwide out-licensing agreement for OX40 portfolio including ISB 830 with Astria Therapeutics, Inc.
RYALTRIS® was launched in additional 7 markets across the globe, either on our own or through a commercial partner. In totality, RYALTRIS® has now been launched in 34 markets across the world
Q4 FY24 Summary
- Revenue from operations at Rs. 30,630 Mn with growth of 2.1% YoY
- EBITDA of Rs. 5,043 Mn with EBITDA margin of 16.5%
- Consolidated Revenue of Rs. 30,630 Mn with a YoY growth of 2.1%
- India Business YoY growth of 12.9%
- ROW Business YoY growth of 9.7%
- EBITDA of Rs. 5,043 Mn; YoY growth of 26.7%
- EBITDA Margin of 16.5%
- R&D expenses of Rs. 2,650 Mn (8.7% of sales)
- This past year has been a period of significant transition and transformation for Glenmark. We successfully divested a majority stake in Glenmark Life Sciences, concluding the year in a strong net cash positive position. Our branded markets continued to deliver robust growth, particularly in Europe and other key international markets. While we encountered some headwinds in our US business, we remain optimistic about ability to regain our growth trajectory in the coming year. We have made significant progress in advancing our strategy of building global brands. The successful commercialization of RYALTRIS®, our novel allergic rhinitis treatment, in 34 markets worldwide is consistently gaining market share in these geographies. Additionally, we have also in-licensed two specialty products - Winlevi® and Envafolimab. As we continue to move up the value chain and enhance our product mix, we are confident of achieving significant improvement in our operating margins going forward."
Glenn Saldanha
Chairman and Managing Director
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
FY24 Summary
- Revenue from operations at Rs. 1,18,131 Mn with growth of 2% YoY
- EBITDA margin of 10.1%, lower primarily on account of one-time impact in sales for the India business in Q3 FY24
- Consolidated Revenue of Rs. 1,18,131 Mn with a YoY growth of 2%
- Europe Business growth of 33.7%
- ROW Business growth of 16.1%
- EBITDA of Rs. 11,953 Mn
- EBITDA Margin of 10.1%; lower primarily on account of one-time impact in sales for the India business in Q3 FY24
- R&D expenses of Rs. 10,830 Mn (9.2% of sales)
Glenn Saldanha
Chairman and Managing Director
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Consolidated Revenues from Continuing Operations - Q4 FY24
Fourth Quarter ended March 31
Third Quarter ended December 31
Rs Mn
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
YoY Growth
FY 2022-23
QoQ Growth
(%)
(%)
India
9,391
8,316
12.9%
2,622
258.2%
North America
7,557
8,628
-12.4%
7,629
-0.9%
Europe
6,118
6,078
0.7%
6,357
-3.8%
Rest of the World1
7,528
6,864
9.7%
7,250
3.8%
Total
30,594
29,886
2.4%
23,858
28.2%
Other Revenue
36
119
-70.1%
1,109
-96.8%
Consolidated Revenue
30,630
30,005
2.1%
24,967
22.7%
1. Russia + CIS (RCIS), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia
Average conversion rate in 12M FY 2023-24 considered as INR 82.78 / USD 1.00
Average conversion rate in 12M FY 2022-23 considered as INR 80.22 / USD 1.00
USD figures are only indicative
Consolidated Revenues from Continuing Operations - FY24
Rs Mn
India
North America
Europe
Rest of the World1
Total
Other Revenue
Consolidated Revenue
Twelve Months ended March 31
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
YoY Growth
(%)
33,994
40,463
-16.0%
30,943
31,481
-1.7%
24,205
18,097
33.7%
27,666
23,834
16.1%
1,16,807
1,13,876
2.6%
1,324
1,957
-32.3%
1,18,131
1,15,832
2.0%
1. Russia + CIS (RCIS), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia
Average conversion rate in 12M FY 2023-24 considered as INR 82.78 / USD 1.00 Average conversion rate in 12M FY 2022-23 considered as INR 80.22 / USD 1.00
USD figures are only indicative
P&L Highlights
Rs. Mn
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
FY24
FY23
Revenues from Operations
30,630
30,005
1,18,131
1,15,832
EBITDA
5,043
3,979
11,953
16,350
EBITDA margin (%)
16.5%
13.3%
10.1%
14.1%
Other Income (exp)
7,732
-424
8,400
2,889
Exceptional gain (loss)
4,468
7,997
9,010
7,659
Profit Before Tax (PBT)
5,308
-6,884
365
2,398
PBT Margin (%)
17.3%
-22.9%
0.3%
2.1%
Tax
17,695
-1,389
18,673
3,294
Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing
-12,386
-5,495
-18,308
-896
operations
Profit Before Tax from discontinuing operations
311
1,976
5,327
6,286
Tax expense of discontinuing operations
67
513
1,354
1,616
Profit after Tax from discontinuing operations
244
1,464
3,973
4,670
Profit/(loss) for the period from continuing and
-12,143
-4,031
-14,335
3,774
discontinuing operations
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total Debt
Rs. Mn
Gross Debt
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Net Debt
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
9,90643,477
16,583 11,592
-6,677 31,885
Net Working Capital
Rs. Mn
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Inventory
25,131
23,736
Receivables
18,584
36,652
Payables
25,359
20,004
Net Working Capital (NWC)
18,356
40,384
India
Launched JABRYUS®
Glenmark now ranked 3rd in the
(Abrocitinib), a novel molecule
Cardiac segment1
for moderate-to-severe AD, in
partnership with Pfizer
Key Highlights for Q4 FY24
- Glenmark's India business continued to outperform the overall industry in terms of growth (11.4% and 9.9% for Glenmark vs. 5.6% and 7.4% for IPM as per IQVIA January-March 2024 and IQVIA MAT March 2024 respectively).
- Sustained higher growth in the Cardiac and Dermatology therapeutic areas; Respiratory was lower due to a high base in same period last year
- Continuous improvement in market share across Cardiac, Dermatology and Respiratory therapeutic areas
- Launched JABRYUS® (Abrocitinib) a novel molecule for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), in partnership with Pfizer
- Glenmark Consumer Care
- Primary sales growth of 3%; full year growth of 14%
- La Shield™ and Scalpe™ both delivered strong growth for the year
1. As per IQVIA March 2024
29%FY24
Revenue (INR million)
YoY: -16%
40,463
33,994
FY24FY23
YoY: 12.9%
QoQ: 258.2%
9,391
8,316
2,622
Q4 FY24
Q4 FY23
Q3 FY24
IPM: Indian Pharmaceutical Market
