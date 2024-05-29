Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

May 27, 2024

Glenmark and Ichnos entered into an alliance -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation to accelerate new drug development in cancer. And Glenmark completed the divestment of 75% of its stake in Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma Limited.

In terms of our performance across regions starting with India, so sales for the formulations business in India for the 4th Quarter of FY'24 were Rs.9,391 million as against Rs.8,316 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a growth of 12.9%.

In terms of secondary sales, Glenmark's India business continue to outperform the overall industry in terms of growth as per IQVIA March 2024 Data. Glenmark's India Formulation business recorded a growth of 11.4% in the 4th Quarter and about 10% growth as of mat March '24. In comparison, the IPM grew at 5.6% in the 4th Quarter and about 7.5% as of MAT March '24.

Glenmark continues to outperform the market in terms of its key therapeutic areas of cardiac, respiratory dermatology. We have provided a table in terms of our Q4 and MAT growth in the MDA.

Glenmark's India business continues to be ranked 14th with a market share of 2.16%. The Company continues to have nine brands in the IPM Top 300. And in terms of key therapeutic areas, Glenmark is ranked second in both in dermatology and respiratory segments. As mentioned before, Glenmark is now ranked third in the cardiac segment and is ranked 17th in the diabetes segment.

As noted in the MDA, Glenmark has also improved its market share across some of the key therapy areas.

In Jan '24, Glenmark and Pfizer joined hands to launch JABRYUS, which is Abrocitinib, which is the first of its kind oral advanced systemic treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in India. Developed by Pfizer, JABRYUS has received marketing authorization from the CDSCO in India and is also approved by the USFDA, the EMA and other regulatory agencies. So, Abrocitinib which is the molecule is being co-marketed by Glenmark under the brand name, JABRYUS and CIBINCO and by Pfizer respectively.

In terms of our consumer care business in India, the primary sales in Q4 were about Rs.673 million, with a growth of 3% for the full year. The GCC business recorded a growth of Rs.2,570 million with a growth of 14%. The Company's flagship brand delivered growth of 15% for the full year, Candid Powder and La Shield portfolio delivered a YoY revenue growth of 8% while Scalpe grew by 23% in full year FY'24.

During the year, various line extensions were launched and performed well, particularly a couple for La Shield and Scalpe.