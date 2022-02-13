Log in
    GLENMARK   INE935A01035

GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(GLENMARK)
Summary 
Summary

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

02/13/2022 | 06:52am EST
February 13, 2022

To,

Dy. General Manager

The Manager - Listing,

Department of Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Ltd.,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Ref: Scrip Code: 532296

Ref: Scrip Name: GLENMARK

Dear Sirs,

Enclosed please find herewith the details of Earnings Call slated for Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (IST), for your information and record. Please note that the recording of the call will be available on our website within 24 hours of the call.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Harish Kuber

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Tel: 4018 9999 / 4018 9879

Fax: 4018 9986 (Legal & Secretarial Dept.)

Encl: As above

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark House, B D Sawant Marg, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 099

T: 91 22 4018 9999 F: 91 22 4018 9988 CIN: L24299MH1977PLC019982 W: www.glenmarkpharma.com

Registered office: B/2, Mahalaxmi Chambers, 22 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai 400 026 E: complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.com

I N V I T A T I O N

Glenmark Q3 FY 2021 - 22 Results

Earnings Call

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Time: 8:30 am - 9:30 am [IST]

Dial - in Numbers:

Universal Access Number:

+91 22 6280 1298

+91 22 7115 8199

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

To pre-register online, please click here

For any clarification, please contact:

Pragya Verma

E-mail: Pragya.Verma@glenmarkpharma.com

Phone: +91 22 4018 9783

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
