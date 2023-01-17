Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
  News
  Summary
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Heart failure treatment becomes more affordable with Glenmark launching the Sacubitril + Valsartan tablets in India

01/17/2023 | 03:20am EST
Press Release

For immediate distribution

Heart failure treatment becomes more affordable with Glenmark

launching the Sacubitril + Valsartan tablets in India

  • The launch of Sacubitril + Valsartan - under the brand name, 'Sacu V™' - brings down the cost of treatment for heart failure.
  • This drug helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular related deaths and hospitalizations.

Mumbai, India, January 17, 2023: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), an innovation‐driven, global pharmaceutical company, launched the sacubitril + valsartan tablets in India, for the treatment of heart failure. Marketed under the brand name 'Sacu V™', it must be taken twice daily under doctor's prescription. Its approved indication is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

On the occasion of this launch, Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Heart failure is growing in India at an alarming rate; its prevalence is about 1% and affects around 8-10 million individuals1,2. With the launch of Sacu V™, we are proud to bring to the patients an advanced and affordable treatment option, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalisation and to improve symptoms associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) 3."

The sacubitril-valsartan combination belongs to the class ARNI (Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor). These molecules have two therapeutic targets in the treatment of heart failure: 1) the natriuretic peptide (NP) system for sacubitril and the 2) Renin Angiotensin System (RAS) for valsartan. The use of sacubitril + valsartan has an established role in treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and has been endorsed by the latest heart failure treatment guidelines in Europe4 and the USA5.

Glenmark's Sacu V™ is priced at INR 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg (sacubitril 24mg + valsartan 26mg), INR 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg (sacubitril 49mg + valsartan 51mg), and INR 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg (sacubitril 97mg + valsartan 103mg).

According to IQVIA™ sales data (SSA MAT Dec. 2022) for the 12‐month period ending December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be INR 20,730 Cr.; with an annual growth of 7.7% against the corresponding period last year (MAT Dec. 2021). The ARNI market (sacubitril + valsartan) is estimated to be INR 514 Cr; with an annual growth of 37.2%.

---End---

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is an innovation‐driven, global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world‐class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2021; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2021. Glenmark has impacted over 2.6 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

For more information, please contact

Udaykumar Murthy | +91 9960377617 | corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com

Disclaimer

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
