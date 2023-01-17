Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : Heart failure treatment becomes more affordable with Glenmark launching the Sacubitril + Valsartan tablets in India

|
Heart failure treatment becomes more affordable with Glenmark
launching the Sacubitril + Valsartan tablets in India
The launch of Sacubitril + Valsartan - under the brand name, 'Sacu V™' - brings down the cost of treatment for heart failure.
This drug helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular related deaths and hospitalizations.
Mumbai, India, January 17, 2023: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), an innovation‐driven, global pharmaceutical company, launched the sacubitril + valsartan tablets in India, for the treatment of heart failure. Marketed under the brand name 'Sacu V™', it must be taken twice daily under doctor's prescription. Its approved indication is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular related deaths and hospitalisations for patients with chronic heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
On the occasion of this launch, Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Heart failure is growing in India at an alarming rate; its prevalence is about 1% and affects around 8-10 million individuals1,2. With the launch of Sacu V™, we are proud to bring to the patients an advanced and affordable treatment option, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalisation and to improve symptoms associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) 3."
The sacubitril-valsartan combination belongs to the class ARNI (Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor). These molecules have two therapeutic targets in the treatment of heart failure: 1) the natriuretic peptide (NP) system for sacubitril and the 2) Renin Angiotensin System (RAS) for valsartan. The use of sacubitril + valsartan has an established role in treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and has been endorsed by the latest heart failure treatment guidelines in Europe4 and the USA5.
Glenmark's Sacu V™ is priced at INR 19 per tablet for a dose of 50mg (sacubitril 24mg + valsartan 26mg), INR 35 per tablet for a dose of 100mg (sacubitril 49mg + valsartan 51mg), and INR 45 per tablet for a dose of 200mg (sacubitril 97mg + valsartan 103mg).
According to IQVIA™ sales data (SSA MAT Dec. 2022) for the 12‐month period ending December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be INR 20,730 Cr.; with an annual growth of 7.7% against the corresponding period last year (MAT Dec. 2021). The ARNI market (sacubitril + valsartan) is estimated to be INR 514 Cr; with an annual growth of 37.2%.
About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Udaykumar Murthy | +91 9960377617 | corpcomm@glenmarkpharma.com
